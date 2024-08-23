More details from the prosecutor’s office of Termini Imerese, led by Ambrogio Cartosio, are expected to be revealed at a press conference tomorrow morning. The investigators are looking into offences of “shipwreck and multiple counts of culpable homicide against an unknown person”, according to Palermo Today.
According to Italian media outlet Giornale Di Sicilia, Cutfield was questioned for two hours while prosecutors attempted to piece together the super yacht’s final moments.
Cutfield’s brother Mark told the Herald his brother was a “very good sailor” and was “very well respected” in the Mediterranean.