Mark said they had received a call from James’ wife Cristina before the news broke so they would not worry about their brother’s life. She had flown from their home in Palma, Mallorca, to be by his side in Italy and has been updating the New Zealand family.
James had been a captain on luxury yachts for eight years and had previously been working on them and involved in building them for the past 30 years in various locations around the Mediterranean.
He said before he worked for the British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, he had worked for a Turkish billionaire.
Mark said James was a “top sailor” in his youth and raced 470s competitively in his youth.
James married his wife last year in Palma, Mallorca with his Kiwi family joining him for the celebration.
When the Bayesian went down, James was rescued alongside 15 other people, including a Kiwi lawyer. Six others were reported missing and one body has been recovered after the British-flagged Bayesian sank about 5am local time (3pm NZT).
Ayla Ronald is from Christchurch and studied at the University of Otago.
Christopher Morvillo, a litigator and partner at UK law firm Clifford Chance, and his wife Neda are among the six people still missing after the 56-metre-long sailboat sank half a mile off the coast of Porticello in a freak storm on Monday.
Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah are still missing, as are Morgan Stanley International bank chair Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy Bloomer. The body of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as chef onboard, was found near the yacht.
In a statement Clifford Chance said they were “in shock and deeply saddened by this tragic incident” and their thoughts were with the Morvillos’ families.
“Our utmost priority is providing support to the family as well as our colleague Ayla Ronald, who together with her partner, thankfully survived the incident.
“Our thoughts extend to the other passengers and crew and all those affected. We have no further comment at this time. We, and the families, ask that their request for privacy is honoured during this period.”
Ronald’s father Lin Ronald told the Herald yesterday his daughter was “very shaken” following the tragedy.
He earlier told the DailyTelegraph his daughter had texted him that “there are deaths, and she and her partner are alive”.
A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson confirmed two New Zealanders were involved in the disaster and were both safe.