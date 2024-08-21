Former US president Barack Obama will endorse the presidential bid of his longtime political ally Kamala Harris in a high-profile speech aimed at boosting her new and untested presidential bid.
At 63, Obama is keen to influence his party behind the scenes and maintains a legacy and a voice that loom large in moments of crisis, including during the messy deliberations that ultimately led President Joe Biden - who also served as Obama’s vice-president - to step out of the race and endorse Harris, 59.
Nearly eight years after the end of his presidency, Obama remains one of the most popular Democrats in the country, eclipsing Harris and the current administration, public opinion polls show.
In a prime-time address to the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Obama will lend his own star power to a campaign, light on policy specifics, that has coasted on joyful vibes and the relief of Democrats delighted that Biden’s flailing campaign is over.
Biden took centre stage on Monday, the convention’s opening night, drawing an extended standing ovation from the party faithful and, even with five months left in office, delivering a farewell speech to the party that stretched well past midnight Eastern time.