Australian refugee activists target PM Scott Morrison with Brussels sprouts

Protesters threw blood stained tomatoes and Brussels sprouts at the Prime Minister yesterday.

Refugee and union protesters crashed a high-profile government luncheon in Brisbane on Tuesday, hosted by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Queensland LNP leader Deb Frecklington.

For the second day in a row, the Refugee Solidarity Meanjin group walked, proclaiming "we won't stop 'til you free the refugees", while armed with Brussels sprouts.

"Sco Mo is a racist," they cried while walking around the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre at lunchtime.

"Free, free the refugees", they also chanted while banging on saucepans with spoons.

About 30 protesters were met by at least 15 cops, which the refugee activists say is "too many".

"How do you spell racist? QPS!" they shouted at the officers.

The protesters have also torn up a large paper Australian flag.

Morrison arrived about 12.50pm, and was harassed by waiting protesters as he drove in.

In a post, the group said: "Come on down for some lunch. Brussels sprout soup for our families?"

Protesters threw blood-stained tomatoes and Brussels sprouts at the Prime Minister yesterday.

It's understood the 120 refugees in a Kangaroo Point accommodation provider, the "KP120" as the refugee activism group refers to them, are being fed simple foods such as brussels sprouts and tomato soup.

In contrast, Morrison and Frecklington are sitting down with diners who have forked out an estimated $1500 a head for the luncheon.

It comes a day after his media opportunity at University of Queensland was gate crashed by the same group of protesters, who vandalised his car and saw him led away in a police car.

As Morrison moved inside the centre, protesters began moving around the complex, banging on the convention centre's walls.

Police followed and asked them to move on, with the group vacating to a park across the street.