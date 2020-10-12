Refugee advocates hurl red paint at Australian PM Scott Morrison's car

Scott Morrison's car has been vandalised by refugee advocates during a visit to the University of Queensland.
The protesters on Monday threw red paint at the Australian Prime Minister's car and smeared it on the glass doors of the university building as he was touring the St Lucia campus' vaccine labs.
Outside the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology building, one protester chanted "eight years too long, free the refugees".
The Refugee Solidarity group rally outside the building is believed to be about freeing 120 refugees in a hotel at in Kangaroo Point, Brisbane.
In a live video posted on the group's Facebook page, another protester yells "freedom for refugees".
"Scott Morrison we just want to have a chat to you this morning, we want to talk to you about why you've been locking up and torturing 120 men at Kangaroo Point," the female says.
She then goes on to chant, "lock up ScoMo throw away the key, we won't stop till we free the refugees".
The video later shows police guarding the doors of the building.
"There is actual blood on my hands … that one is real and this one is fake," one of the people in the video says, showing a palm stained with the same substance thrown at Morrison's car and smeared across the campus windows.
The video also shows the Prime Minister leaving the building and being rushed into a police car as protesters called him "scum" and shouted "free the refugees".
At least one person has been arrested, with a young woman taken away by police, The Courier-Mail reported.
Damage charges are expected to be laid later today.