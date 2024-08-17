Authorities will mount an investigation to determine the cause of a rooftop fire at London’s historic Somerset House in Britain, amid relief that priceless artworks were not damaged in the blaze.
About 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines tackled the inferno on Saturday and at 6pm local time crews were still “working to extinguish the final pockets of fire” at the iconic venue.
The Courtauld Gallery, home to priceless artwork, including Vincent Van Gogh’s 1889 self-portrait showing him with a bandaged ear and paintings by Claude Monet and Paul Cezanne, was “unaffected” by the blaze and will reopen to the public tomorrow NZT.
The cause of the fire, which was first reported just before midday local time, is not known.