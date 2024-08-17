There were no reported injuries.

Somerset House Trust director Jonathan Reekie said the fire broke out in the west wing of the building, which is mainly comprised of offices and “back-of-house” facilities, and there are “no artworks in that area”.

The building is used as an arts and events venue and was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing.

Michelle Birkby, 50, who lives in London and is a writer, was walking along the South Bank and could smell smoke.

“At first I assumed it was a barbecue in the courtyard, or some sort of event, but then I heard the fire engines, realised the smoke was billowing out of control and that Somerset House was on fire,” Birkby said.

Firefighters tackle a fire at Somerset House in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s a place I visit quite often and I know it’s beautiful and I really hope they can stop the fire before it does too much damage.”

Somerset House said on social media that the venue is currently closed due to a fire which has broken out in one small part of the building.

“All staff and public are safe and the site is closed. The London Fire Brigade arrived swiftly and we’re working very closely with them to control the spread of the fire.”

Queen Elizabeth I is among the former-stately home’s previous residents, having lived there from the age of 20 before she became queen in 1558, according to Somerset House’s website.