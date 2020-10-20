Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

After teacher's decapitation, France unleashes crackdown on 'the enemy within'

6 minutes to read

Thousands of people took to the streets around France over the weekend to demonstrate their horror at the decapitation of high school teacher Samuel Paty. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Adam Nossiter

France today unleashed a broad crackdown on Muslims accused of extremism, carrying out dozens of raids, vowing to shut down aid groups and threatening to expel foreigners as anger swept the country following the decapitation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.