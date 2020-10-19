Website of the Year

World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump official's Tweet, and its removal, set off flurry of anti-mask posts

3 minutes to read

Dr. Scott Atlas' tweet was quickly debunked by multiple experts. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Katherine J. Wu

For months, public health experts — backed by guidelines from the World Health Organisation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — have stood firm on one resounding refrain: Against the coronavirus, masks work.

