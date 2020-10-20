Website of the Year
Odd noises and strange illnesses: Concerns of foreign attacks on US diplomats

New York Times
By: Ana Swanson, Edward Wong and Julian E. Barnes

American officials in China, Cuba and Russia say US agencies are concealing the true extent of the episodes, leaving colleagues vulnerable to hostile actions abroad.

The strange sound came at night: a crack like a

