Home / World
Premium

A blind spot and a lost trail: How the gunman got so close to Trump

9 minutes to read
New York Times
By: David A. Fahrenthold, Glenn Thrush, Campbell Robertson, Adam Goldman and Aric Toler

Even though local police were on the lookout for a suspicious man, critical minutes ticked by, allowing a would-be assassin to slip past, a Times analysis found.

About an hour before a gunman let loose

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World