Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Wife secures £230m divorce settlement as court rules billionaire husband used coercive tactics

By Oscar Jaeger
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

The court found the husband “deployed a number of scare tactics” to rattle his former partner.

The court found the husband “deployed a number of scare tactics” to rattle his former partner.

A billionaire’s wife has won £230 million in her divorce after her husband threatened that she would have to work at Tesco.

The wife, whose name was not revealed, was awarded the third-largest divorce settlement in English history after the Family Court found her husband’s coercive behaviour eroded his wife’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World