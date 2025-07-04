The company’s Instagram account also shared a video of Trump’s announcement, before asking fans who they would like to see fight at the White House.

Conor McGregor, who is credited with making the UFC a global sport, said he would be “honoured” to star in the event.

Conor McGregor expressed interest in participating, calling it an honour. Photo / Getty Images

“Count me in!” he posted on X after wishing Americans a happy 4th of July.

McGregor, who met Trump at the White House on St Patrick’s Day, has not fought in the UFC since breaking his leg in 2021, but periodically teases his return to the sport.

Colby Covington, a former interim champion, is also a big Trump supporter, and was frequently pictured wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat during the election.

Covington, who is from Florida, even blamed campaigning for Trump for his loss to Joaquin Buckley in December.

Sean Strickland, a former middleweight champion from Anaheim, California, is another vocal Trump supporter.

On Thursday, Strickland posted on X in response to a trans swimmer being stripped of their medals in response to a directive from Trump: “It went from William Thomas to Lia Thomas back to William Thomas...America is finally healing. LFG Trump”.

Neither the White House nor the UFC have provided details on where exactly the fight would take place, but there are a few limited options.

One option is the Rose Garden, a smaller, more intimate outdoor space often used for presidential addresses or events. But the administration recently started work on paving over the grass in the Rose Garden, making it less likely.

More likely is a makeshift Octagon on the South Lawn, the largest open area on the White House grounds, covering three acres. It’s often used for large events and state ceremonies, meaning it has the capacity to host large crowds.

The event's location is likely the South Lawn, with details yet to be confirmed by the UFC. Photo / Getty Images

At the centre of the UFC is Dana White, who rescued the company from bankruptcy in the early 2000s and transformed it into a multi-billion dollar global enterprise.

At the time, Trump was one of the few figures who offered White a platform, allowing events to be hosted at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City when others refused.

The two have been friends and political allies ever since.

White spoke at both the 2016 and 2020 Republican conventions, before appearing alongside Trump’s closest friends and family when he retook the White House in November.

Trump is regularly treated as a guest of honour at the UFC, where he walks out alongside White to the roar of thousands of fans.

Over the past decade, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has evolved from a fringe combat league – once denounced by the late Republican senator John McCain as “human cockfighting” – into one of America’s most influential cultural platforms.

Up to 25,000 people could attend the event on the South Lawn next year. Photo / Getty Images

It is a mixed-martial arts promotion in which a series of fights take place around the world, also known as fight nights. It calls itself the “premier organisation in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)”.

The UFC is broadcast in over 170 countries, and reaches over 900 million households.

Perched behind Trump in the front row you will often see some of his closest political allies including RFK Jr, the Health Secretary; Kash Patel, the FBI Director; and Elon Musk, who until recently was a key figure in the administration and close friend of the President.

Hollywood stars and musicians are also staples at UFC events, including Chris Pratt, Jared Leto, Matt Damon and French footballer Kylian Mbappe.