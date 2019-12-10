5 confirmed dead

8 missing, presumed dead

31 are in hospital - 25 are in four regional burns units and the other six will be transferred as soon as possible

3 have been discharged

At 2.10pm when Whakaari silently spewed scalding steam, rocks and ash into the air 47 people were on or near the island.

We know 24 were Australian, nine were from the United States, five were Kiwis, four were Germans, two were Chinese and one was Malaysian.

Police have confirmed five of those people have died - one was a Kiwi and the other was the Malaysian tourist.

Advertisement

But authorities are still working to establish who people are and what happened to them.

These are the people who the Herald knows are dead, missing and injured - but there will be others. It's not yet known who is officially among the missing.

One of the fathers of the missing says it's the not knowing which is the hardest part.

"If we knew one way or the other I think it would be better than trying to cling on to hope."

THE DEAD

Hayden Marshall-Inman, tour guide, Whakatane

Hayden Marshall-Inman left $5 at the dairy every week to pay for the next person.

The Four Square at Ohope Beach said the tour guide, who perished in the Whakaari eruption, was close to their hearts because of this.

"This has been happening for years so will be many recipients of his kindness," they posted on Facebook.

Advertisement

Hayden Marshall-Inman from Whakatane was a guide to White Island and died in the explosion.

Marshall-Inman loved taking tour groups to Whakaari and had been doing it for 15 years before the volcano erupted.

Marshall-Inman's brother, who didn't want to be named, said: "He died doing what he loved."

It was confirmed yesterday that he was among the casualties.

He's been remembered as "the biggest guy with the biggest heart" and "one of the nicest blokes I'll ever know".

Another friend posted on Facebook: "There was not a more genuine, kind, loving soul on this planet than Hayden.

"Completely devastating and my heart goes out to the Inman family."

A Malaysian tourist

The Malaysian Embassy confirmed on Tuesday a Malay tourist had died.

THE MISSING OR UNACCOUNTED FOR

Tipene Maangi, 24, tour guide, Whakatane

It was just one month into Tipene Maangi's job as a guide for White Island Tours when the island erupted.

The 24-year-old wasn't even meant to be working but was always happy to pick up shifts, his whanau said.

He was on Whakaari at 2.10pm on Monday and hasn't been heard from since. He is still reported as being missing.

Those who love him are still hopeful he's survived and his father spent Tuesday standing at the Whakatane wharf, starring at Whakaari.

Maangi started working for White Island Tours in September 2019 and was on the island when the volcano erupted.

Maangi, from Te Whānau a Apanui and Ngāti Porou iwi, has been described as a loving young man, who always puts others before himself.

His aunties told TVNZ that Maangi was always the entertainer and they hoped he'd come home soon.

"We love you Tip, we're waiting for you to pop up behind one of those rocks," they said.

Dozens of family and friends have posted to social media praying to Whakaari/White Island to give Maangi back to them.

"Give us back our whanauanga. It's time to come my bro our 'koro' Tipene Maangi," one said.

"We won't lose hope on you. Praying to hear you get off that ashy volcano today…. Hoki mai e hoa, nui te aroha."

Zoe Hosking, 15, student, Adelaide

Lisa Hosking, 48, petroleum engineer, Adelaide

Gavin Dallow, 53, lawyer, Adelaide

Lisa Hosking and daugher Zoe Hosking, unaccounted for after eruption of Whakaari/White Island.

Gavin Dallow's father, Brian, just wants to know what's happened to his family.

"If we knew one way or the other I think it would be better than trying to cling on to hope.

"That's the hardest part, you really don't know."

Gavin Dallow, 53, was travelling with his partner Lisa Hosking, 48 and her daughter Zoe Hosking, 15, all from Adelaide, South Australia.

The family were on a two-week Royal Caribbean cruise around New Zealand which left last Wednesday and on Monday took a day trip to White Island.

Zoe's school, St Aloysius College, released a statement saying information was scant but that the Year 9 student was definitely among the missing.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Zoe and her family," the school said.

"We know that you share our sadness at this time. We turn to our loving God to give us strength and courage in the days ahead."

Anthony Langford, 51, North Sydney

Kristine Langford, North Sydney

Jesse Langford, 19, North Sydney

Winona Langford, 17, North Sydney

Kristine Langford and Anthony Langford of North Sydney and their children Jesse, 19 and Winona, 17 were visiting White Island when the volcano erupted.

Friends and loved ones of the Langford family are flying to New Zealand in the hopes of finding out what happened to them.

They're desperately hoping they weren't on White Island but Anthony Langford's brother, Rodney, said they were on the Ovation of the Seas cruise.

"All we know is that they went on a cruise on White Island, there was an explosion and they're missing,'' he told 7 News.

Karla Mathews, 32, Coffs Harbour, Sydney

Richard Elzer, 32, Coffs Harbour, Sydney

Karla Mathews and Richard Elzer, unaccounted for after eruption of Whakaari/White Island.

Karla Mathews and her partner Richard Elzer were on the cruise with some friends when three of them went over to Whakaari.

Another friend watched from the cruise ship.

Mathews and Elzer are still reported as being missing while their friend, Jason Griffiths, is in hospital with serious burns.

On Tuesday, their shaken families in Australia waited at home for news from authorities in New Zealand.

THE INJURED

Jason Griffiths, 33, Coffs Harbour, Sydney

Jason Griffiths was with his friends when he was injured in the eruption at White Island.

James Griffiths was with his friends on White Island when it erupted but his family has been told he is alive and being treated for serious burns in hospital.

Lauren Urey, 32, Virginia, United States

Matthew Urey, 36, Virginia, United States

Lauren Urey and husband Matthew Urey, a couple from Richmond, Virginia, were visiting White Island when the volcano erupted.

Matthew Urey's mother got a text message from her son. There'd been an eruption and they'd been really badly burnt.

He'd try to call but his hands were so badly burnt, it was hard for him to use his phone.

He told his mother he and Lauren had been taken to hospital, but they haven't heard anything since.

Lauren Urey's mother relayed the conversation to The Washington Post and said she was panicking.

The couple were on their honeymoon.

Jake Milbank, Whakatane, tour guide

Jake Milbank was a guide on Whakaari and was injured when it erupted.

On Monday it was Jake Milbank's birthday. On Monday he was also a guide on Whakaari when it erupted.

He is now in hospital with burns to 80 per cent of his body and his family are by his side in hospital.