The $8 million project to improve Inglewood's drinking water is back in full swing after the Covid-19 lockdown, using local contractors Downer.

The next phase of the three-year upgrade of Inglewood's water network is about to get under way, with the installation of two modern flow meters.

The flow meters will be at each of the town's two reservoirs at the Inglewood Water Treatment Plant.

They will replace the existing, aged single flow meter at these sites and help better manage the town's water supply.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) infrastructure manager David Langford says he is thankful to Inglewood residents for their patience as work continues.

"The project helps to help reduce the likelihood of discoloured water coming out of people's taps every now and then.

"So far more than 8km of pipes have been replaced and when we're finished, we'll have replaced nearly half the town's water pipes, some 13km worth."

The project began in late 2018 and is part of an additional $44m improvement to the district's water networks.

Over the next few months the new water main pipes between the town and the water reservoirs will be connected, and the project will move on to replacing pipes in the northern part of Inglewood.

This phase will take place during the second half of July and there is the chance it might cause short-term instances of discoloured water.

Everything possible will be done to minimise this disruption and NPDC apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused.

The whole project is due to be completed, subject to weather and logistics, at the end of next year.

NPDC looks after more than 800km of water pipes throughout the district; they range in age from new to more than 110 years old.