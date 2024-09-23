Now our Government is taking action to combat youth vaping with the introduction of the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bill (No 2). Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has confirmed the Government’s response is a direct result of feedback from the public, much of it received via our work as local MPs.

I think the bill tackles this issue with key measures, including a complete ban on disposable vapes, which are affordable and easily accessible to young people. Under the proposed bill, fines for retailers selling vapes to under-18s will increase significantly, with maximum fines rising from $10,000 to $100,000, while penalties for infringement offences will go from $500 to $1000 for individuals and from $500 to $2000 for businesses.

The bill also limits where vapes can be sold. Vapes will be sold in only specialist vape shops, not in places like dairies or petrol stations. New vape shops will need to be at least 100m from early childhood centres, adding to the rule that they cannot be near a school or marae.

As we know, rules require the ability to be enforced, so these tougher regulations will be supported by enhanced enforcement capabilities. The Government plans to introduce 16 dedicated smokefree enforcement officers by December to ensure compliance and effectiveness.

We are taking this action as part of our Government’s broader commitment to achieving a Smokefree 2025. It aims to protect young people from the harms of vaping while supporting adult smokers in their efforts to quit by maintaining access to vaping as a cessation tool.

Future government plans include strengthening regulations on tobacco, vaping and other nicotine products. I think this approach shows a strong commitment to not only reduce youth vaping, but ensuring vaping remains a viable tool to support quitting smoking.

I believe this legislation will be a big step towards stopping youth vaping, and protecting the health of future generations. I am sure that will be welcome news to the many constituents from Stratford, as well as in South Taranaki and Whanganui, who have raised this issue with me.