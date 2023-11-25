Smokefree law changes slammed as ‘completely backwards step’

The new government plans to repeal Smokefree laws, which includes banning cigarettes for the next generation. Photo / 123RF

The new government plans to repeal Smokefree laws, which includes banning cigarettes for the next generation. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

A group of public health experts is slamming plans by the new coalition government to repeal Smokefree laws, which includes banning cigarettes for the next generation.

National’s coalition deal with New Zealand First says it will repeal amendments to the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990 and regulations before March 2024

These changes would remove requirements for denicotinisation and remove the reduction in retail outlets and the generation ban, while also amending vaping product requirements and taxing smoked products only.

Health Coalition Aotearoa co-chair Professor Lisa Te Morenga said scrapping the legislation would cost thousands of lives, with the worst impact on Māori.

She said health professionals were shocked at the news.

“We had believed that Shane Reti supported the Smokefree legislation ... so to hear they’re going to repeal it is really a gut punch.”

Te Morenga said the legislation could have saved the health system $1.3 billion dollars over the next 20 years.

“This is seen as world-leading legislation and some of our closest friends are looking to emulate the work,” she said.

“So, to repeal it just seems a completely backwards step.”

Te Morenga said the laws would have created a smoke-free generation, who would never have had to deal with addiction or health loss caused by smoking.

The new government has also vowed to reform the regulation of vaping, smokeless tobacco and oral nicotine products while banning disposable vaping products, consider requiring a liquor license to sell vapes and increase penalties for illegal sales to those under 18.