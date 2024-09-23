Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Mangatoki Women’s Institute supports Taranaki Daffodil Day efforts

Stratford Press
Quick Read
Wendy Otene was the guest speaker at the Mangatoki Women's Institute August meeting. She talked to members about medical alarms and security alerts.

Wendy Otene was the guest speaker at the Mangatoki Women's Institute August meeting. She talked to members about medical alarms and security alerts.

The Mangatoki Women’s Institute members were busy supporting the community in August.

For Daffodil Day, seven members donated baking to the Eltham bake stall while another three attended the luncheon in Stratford.

At the monthly meeting, 14 members and one visitor were in attendance. To start the meeting a moment’s silence was held for Joan Foy, a past club member.

The monthly guest speaker was Wendy Otene, who discussed medical alarms and security alerts.

At the meeting the members planned for the upcoming Fun and Friendship Day, taking place at the Mangatoki Hall on October 15. Plans to attend Wellington’s Cherry Blossom Festival were also discussed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The monthly funds donated by members will go towards the medical research fund.

The September meeting took place at the Bridge on Fenton, with members enjoying a nice lunch. It was a short meeting, with treasurer Cahty White telling members that $240 had been donated for Teddy Bears.

The raffle was won by president Olwyn Duthie.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Competition: Flower: 1st Cathy White, 2nd Denise Carter, 3rd Karen Joblin. Shrub: 1st Denise Carter, 2nd Robyn Roberts, 3rd Helen Whyte.


Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press