Wendy Otene was the guest speaker at the Mangatoki Women's Institute August meeting. She talked to members about medical alarms and security alerts.

The Mangatoki Women’s Institute members were busy supporting the community in August.

For Daffodil Day, seven members donated baking to the Eltham bake stall while another three attended the luncheon in Stratford.

At the monthly meeting, 14 members and one visitor were in attendance. To start the meeting a moment’s silence was held for Joan Foy, a past club member.

At the meeting the members planned for the upcoming Fun and Friendship Day, taking place at the Mangatoki Hall on October 15. Plans to attend Wellington’s Cherry Blossom Festival were also discussed.