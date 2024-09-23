Advertisement
Home / Stratford Press

Four injured in Taranaki car crash after vehicle plunges into river

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
Quick Read
Emergency services responded to a crash in Inglewood, Taranaki early this morning.

Four people have been transported to hospital following a car crash in Taranaki.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Bristol Street, Inglewood after receiving reports of a car crashing into a river at 1.20am this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances attended the scene. All four of those involved were transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in New Plymouth, with two in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition.

Two crews from the Inglewood Volunteer Fire Brigade also attended the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the car had gone over the bank and ended up in the river.

“When we arrived at the scene, the four patients had already exited the vehicle.”

