Emergency services responded to a crash in Inglewood, Taranaki early this morning.

Four people have been transported to hospital following a car crash in Taranaki.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Bristol Street, Inglewood after receiving reports of a car crashing into a river at 1.20am this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances attended the scene. All four of those involved were transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in New Plymouth, with two in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition.

Two crews from the Inglewood Volunteer Fire Brigade also attended the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the car had gone over the bank and ended up in the river.