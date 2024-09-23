And it is also a chance to learn about the surroundings the New Plymouth whānau have to offer.

“The thick of the knowledge of Te Taihauāuru is actually out there [amongst the rohe],” Kameta said.

Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross said it is looking to be the biggest and the best Matatini that’s ever being run.

The festival is expected to bring 70,000 people to the Bowl of Brooklands and another 1.8 million live viewers.

“The forecasted $27 million that we are going to bring as an economic impact to this region is going to be massive,” Ross said.

“Kia kōtahi ia tātou te whānau ngā iwi, ngā hapū - This is the venue that’s going to bring everyone together. And we felt the wairua flowing on the stage. It’s going to bring the best performances.”

Before the launch, the chances of getting accommodation in the region was slim.

However, ticket buyers can secure a five-day camping spot when they purchase tickets online from ticketspace.com.

The “glamping experience”, described by Ross, will have supporters of different kapa haka rōpū fly their flags at the New Plymouth racecourse.

“I’m sure that in one part of the camping ground you’re going to have your Whānau-a-Apanui supporters, your Wahīrere supporters, Manutaki supporters, it’s going to be a blast,” he said.

From tents to campers, any style of camping is welcomed.

“A lot of whānau are getting out of their houses to provide accommodation for guests who are coming here.”

Ross said Te Matatini has grown beyond an event.

“It has come to an experience to be Māori, to come as a whānau, to experience the best kapa haka in this nation. It’s come away from just an event now, it’s the experience that we have now.”

-RNZ