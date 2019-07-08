Napier City Council is issuing a warning to residents that the city's water supply is likely to be affected by repair to one of the city's pipes.

The repair work, to the pipe at roundabout of Prebensen Drive and the Napier-Hastings Expressway, is expected to affect the supply for most of Tuesday.

All residents, but especially those on Napier Hill, are being asked to conserve water, as the pipe feeds the Enfield Road reservoir.

People are being asked to reduce water use now, in case the network needs to be flushed because of dirty water issues caused by bringing on an additional water supply bore to maintain water supply flow and pressure.

Network pipes can be flushed by a water crew in any areas affected by dirty water, but this will not clear it from the pipes connecting the street mains and houses.

Council advises people with dirty water to run an outside tap for 10 to 15 minutes until it clears. If it does not clear, contact council.

The work will also affect commuters, those travelling northbound on the expressway motorists travelling to and from the central city.

Those travelling to Hawke's Bay Airport are being advised to expect delays and possibly diversions.

Routine water mains cleaning for this week has been postponed.