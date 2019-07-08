If we are to have a truly multicultural society, shouldn't we be inclusive — not exclusive?

MURRAY CRAWFORD

Whanganui



Crisis for wildlife



Having recently attended the Forest and Bird Conference in Wellington, I have come away feeling absolutely distraught about the state of New Zealand's ecosystems and wildlife.

Eighty per cent of New Zealand's birds are in decline, 84 per cent of our reptiles, 76 per cent of our freshwater fish in decline, marine ecosystems are being decimated — the list goes on; where does it stop? Nearly all this through human intervention and exploitation.

To quote from the conference: "Nature is seen as the raw material to our economy — it should be the other way around".

The rape and destruction of our land and oceans just seems to go on and on with extinctions happening before our eyes. Sometimes I wonder if people even care. There must be a turning point. We need to rethink and start doing things differently.

One of the most concerning things is the vast numbers of seabirds (including penguins and albatross) and marine mammals that end up as by-catch from our fishing industries.

Please sign the "Zero By-Catch Pledge" (just Google it). Never before has nature needed our help like it does now.

LYNNE ANDERSON

Napier

Council pay rates

David Bennett said in his letter (July 1) that the council pays, on average, around $73,000 gross per year to its employees.

This equates to $35 per hour for a 40-hour week. That is more than a lot of qualified tradies are being paid and, as it is an average, there will be some getting more.

I find this hard to justify, as in the past this council has never been shy about bringing in outside consultants, contractors and so-called experts at great cost to this community and, in some cases, no explanation for poor delivery.

I would like to see published a full list of positions, qualifications, job descriptions and pay rates for all elected councillors and fulltime employees. Councils throughout the country tell us they are a business. That's true. But it's not their business, as their attitude sometimes indicates.

The mayor, councillors and permanent staff are all employees of the ratepayers.

Ratepayers are not council customers, and a cavalier attitude by a few councillors and wannabe councillors will, I hope, be remembered come election time.

A. BARRON

Aramoho

Lord above all

H. Norton (June 27) is right in calling Jesus a sage/wise man. But Jesus himself stated he was far more than that, applying the personal name of God to himself (no wise person who was merely human would do that).

There is no valid linguistic basis for translating [the Tetragrammaton — YHWH] as "nature". It is the personal name of God throughout the Hebrew Scriptures.

Proverbs states that fear/reverence of "The Lord", not "nature" is the beginning of wisdom. The Lord, as creator, is independent from and superior to all of creation.

MANDY DONNE-LEE

Aramoho

