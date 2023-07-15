Icon of the Seas reportedly cost $2 billion to build and plans to appeal to younger people. Photo / Icon of the Seas

Icon of the Seas reportedly cost $2 billion to build and plans to appeal to younger people. Photo / Icon of the Seas

It boasts seven swimming pools, a water park, an ice rink and is five times the size of the Titanic.

Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, will next year take up to 10,000 guests and crew members around the Caribbean on its maiden voyage.

Royal Caribbean has pipped its own record to build the enormous ship, narrowly beating its last incarnation, Wonder of the Seas, by 10ft (3m).

But the vessel will likely only hold the top spot for a year, as the Miami-based firm continues to strive to one-up itself.

It already has two further ships in its “Icon” range in the works. They are expected to set sail in 2025 and 2026.

The ship features a total of seven swimming pools and 40 bars and restaurants. Photo / Icon of the Seas

Made up of 20 decks, Icon of the Seas measures 1198ft (365m) long and has a gross tonnage of 250,800 (250 million kg).

In comparison, the Titanic was 46,329 gross tons.

The ship, which reportedly cost US$2 billion ($3.1 b) to build, is a bid to appeal to younger people seeking “adrenaline-pumping thrills” as well as those looking for a “chill getaway”.

Brimming with amenities and activities to appeal to a vast range of travellers, the boat is made up of eight “neighbourhoods”.

It boasts seven swimming pools, a water park and an ice rink.

The ship’s “thrill island” includes the world’s largest floating water park, named Category Six, boasting a slide with a 46ft (14m) drop. There is also a skywalk, obstacle course and zipline 154ft (46m) above the ocean.

Other activities on offer include mini golf, rock climbing and an arcade.

Another area, dubbed “Central Park”, will have several live plant walls, an aquadome and a 55ft (16m) waterfall, whereas “chill island” boasts four pools and a swim-up bar.

There are also 40 ways to “drink, dine and be entertained” such as a karaoke bar and nightclubs.

The cheapest ticket for the January 2024 maiden voyage is US$1851 ($2900) while a suite costs roughly US$10,864 per person ($17,000).

Decorated with an array of bold, bright colours, the ship has received some unfavourable reactions.

Icon of the Seas is made up of eight "neighbourhoods". Photo / Icon of the Seas

The vessel can carry up to 10,000 guests and crew members. Photo / Icon of the Seas

But while some have rushed to book tickets for the cruise, it has been ridiculed on social media for its garish, bright colouring with people branding it a “monstrosity”.

Yves-Marie Abraham, a professor in the department of management at HEC Montreal, described the ship as “a destructive and obscene monster, which feeds on all that remains of a little exotic in our world and on our rightful need to escape an alienating and harassing daily life. It’s a caricature of this industry in general”.

Meanwhile, Luc Renaud, a professor in the Department of Urban and Tourism Studies at UQAM, told Le Devoir: “It’s a symbol of unbridled capitalism that represents everything that should not be done in terms of economic development.”

However, the gamble appears to be paying off. Royal Caribbean reported its single largest booking day when reservations opened in October and sales have continued to pour in.

The cruise ship has been ridiculed on social media for its garish, bright colouring. Photo / Icon of the Seas

Rich Harrill, an international tourism research professor at the University of South Carolina, told The Telegraph the interest in the cruise ship is what he calls “revenge tourism”.

He said: “During Covid, people were dreaming about this type of experience and people saved up for it, they waited for it and now they’re doing it.”

While the ship, which is being built in Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, is intended for 5610 guests, the rooms are designed for families sharing rooms with children, so its total capacity is 7600, plus 2350 crew members.

Last month, it passed its first set of sailing tests which were carried out over four days and involved travelling hundreds of miles.