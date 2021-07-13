World's deepest pool opens in Dubai with waning not to visit Burj Khalifa

The world's deepest swimming pool: Deep Dive Dubai. Photo / Supplied

Dubai has added another superlative to its collection of architectural oddities: the world's deepest swimming pool.

Deep Dive Dubai descends to 60.02 metres through an artificial sunken city.

The pool sinks the previous world record holder Deepspot in Poland by additional 15 metres, according to Reuters. The Guinness World Record verified the new title at the end of June.



It contains 14 million litres of water, or six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Deep Dive Dubai is built to represent to reflect the UAE's pearl-diving heritage. Photo / Supplied

Water is not the only thing you'll find beneath the surface of the giant dive tank. With abandoned cars, objects and fake ruins, there are plenty of areas to explore beneath the surface.

You can stop and take out your re-breather in two air filled dry rooms, hidden in the mazy attraction.

There's even a pool table for a sunken game of billiards.

The theatrical dive tank has been decked out by the other side of the business, which operates the UAE's largest underwater film studio.

Last week the pool had a royal opening with a visit by, not one but two diving princes:

Dubai's Crown Prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, arrived alongside the Will Smith (AKA the "Fresh Prince"), who described the experience as "madness".

Sadly entrance to the record-holding dive tank is by invitation only. It will be opened to the general public later this year.

Sunken City: The 60m pool of Deep Dive Dubai has been littered with sunken treasures. Photo / Supplied

Admission comes with an important safety disclaimer. The pool's website warns visitors not to visit the nearby Burj Khalifa - the world's highest building - after diving.

Guests risk suffering decompression sickness (or 'the bends') from the change in altitude after using scuba tanks.

"After any dive, it's recommended to wait 18-24 hours before ascending higher than 300 meters (1,000 feet). However, there is no risk in diving after having visited the tallest building in the world," reads the warning.

Record obsession: Global Village Dubai

The UAE city state is famous for its flamboyant, world-record-holding builds. Here you'll find the world's tallest building and largest indoor ski resort. Not bad, for a city built in the desert.

Much of the modern skyline is younger than a couple of decades.

As the new kid on the block, one gets the impression Dubai has been compensating for its lack of history with an obsession for writing itself into the record books.

The Dubai Global village which turned 25 in May marked the milestone with 25 world record attempts.

In a marathon task for Guinness World Record judges, the world trade fair village was filled with teddy bears, pin badges and a giant, 95.63 m² game of snakes and ladders.

It culminated in a display of the highest altitude skydiving firework show, delivered by 20 skydivers who delivered 70 fireworks from an altitude of 4,907.28m.

Built for the 1997 world fair, the 50 hectare site was only used for a month.

