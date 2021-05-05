Women confront creepy man at airport for taking photos of them

The Instagrammer and OnlyFans star Bailey was informed a stranger was taking photos of her. Photo / @bailzherb

The Instagrammer and OnlyFans star Bailey was informed a stranger was taking photos of her. Photo / @bailzherb

A woman and her girlfriend have been praised for calling out a man whom they caught taking photos of them in an airport terminal.

After being informed that the man had been secretly taking photos of them, they filmed the confrontation and shared it online.

"Sir, it's really weird to take pictures of females in public without their permission," said Instagrammer and OnlyFans star Bailey, as she approached the man.

While waiting for their flight, the women were tipped off by other travellers that the man had been surreptitiously taking photos of them.

Without hesitation they confronted the passenger and demanded to see his smartphone's gallery of recent photos.

@bailzherb I know some people won't understand why we are so upset/mad but this happens WAY too often and it's violating and creepy. ♬ original sound - Bailzherb

Clutching his camera phone the man appears to be wearing a wedding band on his ring finger, but is travelling alone.

"Does anybody recognise this man?" she asks, to the airport gate as onlookers gawp.

After some hesitancy and claiming his "camera is not working", the man consents.

Brave: Bailey and her female travel companion gained praise for confronting the photographer. Photo / @bailzherb

There on the camera roll are five photos of the photos. Bailey and her travel partner stay with the man and continue filming until he agrees to delete them permanently.

"Go in your trash bin," she says.

"Delete them in front of me."

Chastising the man, Bailey asks why he thought it was OK to take photos of them: "Imagine if we were your daughter or someone related to you. It's not okay, so delete them."

Bailey who posts to TikTok and Instagram on the handle @bailzherb, told her followers "this happens WAY too often and it's violating and creepy."

The women's bravery and public shaming of the "creep" was met with praise online.

"AS YOU SHOULD!!!!! I'm glad you embarrassed him, you handled this perfectly," wrote one viewer.

"You're so brave for confronting him," read another comment.

"The fact that nobody joins to defend the girls but they love sitting back watching the scene makes my blood BOIL".