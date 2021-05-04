Australians told Cook Islands is off limits until own travel bubble in place

Rarotonga: Aussies wishing to visit the Cook Islands must have compassionate grounds for travel and spend 14 days in New Zealand. Photo / Charlotte Piho

On Monday, news that the Cook Islands would be joining New Zealand's safe travel zone was met with great excitement. From 17 May tourists can visit the islands from New Zealand, quarantine-free. However, Australians are now being told the new destination is still off limits, and could face fines or jail time on return to their home country.

The Australian Border Force is warning travellers intending to transit through New Zealand that they must first apply for an "outward travel exemption", and without urgent compassionate grounds for visiting the Cook Islands they could be breaking the law.

Quarantine-free travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand is to begin on 17 May.

Anyone in New Zealand can travel quarantine-free to the Cook Islands, as long as they meet the eligibility criteria and immigration requirements.

On Monday, when PM Arden announced the bubble, the new Cooks travel arrangement was equated to the one in place with Australia. There would be a similar travel alert system for managing potential Covid 19 outbreaks and "as in the case with Australia, the bubble comes with a 'flyer-beware' caveat," she said.

From 17 May, New Zealand and Cook Islands enter a quarantine-free travel agreement. Photo / Supplied

However, the Cook Islands bubble is being introduced in addition to, and not as part of the existing Transtasman bubble. Any traveller wishing to fly to Rarotonga must have first spent 14 days in New Zealand.

In a statement to news.com.au a statement from the Australian Border Force that the new Cook Islands travel arrangement ""will not include Australia".

However, once in New Zealand, customs agencies had "no role or power to prevent the further departure of Australian citizens to overseas destinations from New Zealand."

This overseas travel loop hole has previously been exploited by Australians as a gateway to the rest of the world.

The Australian government has recently cracked down on travellers exploiting the backdoor to overseas destinations. Australians transiting New Zealand to a third country are now required to apply for an exemption on compassionate grounds.

Under the country's new biosecurity laws, returning travellers are being threatened with jail if they are found to have been using New Zealand to visit other destinations.

Currently travel to the Cook Islands does not have its own safe-travel agreement with Australia.

Australian Air liners are still waiting on this agreement, though they have welcomed New Zealand's safe-travel bubble as a positive step.

Speaking to the Herald a spokesperson for Qantas group member JetStar says its Cook Islands flights are on hold, until Australia has its own bubble.

"Our services to Rarotonga originate in Australia so are not part of the NZ/Cook Island bubble," he said.

"We look forward to the Australian Government working with the Cook Islands and other Pacific Island governments for two-way quarantine-free travel in the future."

- With news.com.au reporting