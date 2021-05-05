Woman broadcasts birth of baby on plane via TikTok

Delta confirmed a child had been born on its Honolulu service. Photo / Supplied, TikTok

Delta confirmed a child had been born on its Honolulu service. Photo / Supplied, TikTok

There are few more public places to bring a new baby into the world than the cabin of a passenger airline, however this miraculous birth was broadcast to an audience of 10million.

The video of a baby being born on the flight to Hawaii found viral viewership on the Social media platform TikTok.

On a 28 April service from Salt Lake City to Honolulu, Julia Hansen began filming the commotion which was happening in the plane cabin.

Hansen had heard the plane's captain put out a call over the PA for medical professionals to make themselves known, but was not sure what was going on.

"Then there's a little baby crying," she told the Washington Post.

Carrier Delta Airlines confirmed the event, saying a baby was delivered on the way to Hawaii.

@juliabernice It's the 'baby being born while we're above the Pacific Ocean' for me original sound - Julia Hansen

The captain relayed the news to the cabin, saying "as most of you probably heard we just had the birth of a child on the aircraft," which sparked a round of applause.

Hansen couldn't help but document the mid-air drama but was conscious to avoid showing faces of the other passengers and new mother, out of respect for their privacy.

She did however capture the moment both mother and child were taken off the plane by paramedics.

Flight crew asked passengers to remain seated as they were disembarked, and the video recorded various voices offering their "congratulations" to the new mother.

Many extended their best wishes to the family and newborn baby, after seeing the heartwarming video online.

"That kid was set up for the best '2 truths and a lie' game," read one comment.

Unlike some airlines, domestic airline Delta does not have a cut-off period for expectant mothers flying. However it does advise seeking advice from their doctors before flying.

Honolulu, while in the US state of Hawaii, involves a long flight over the Pacific and can claim the longest domestic route in the world. Honolulu to Boston is 8200km with a flight time of 10 hours.