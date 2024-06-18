India's coastline stretches over 6000 km, offering diverse beach destinations. Photo / 123rf

India is not the first country that comes to mind when you think of a beach getaway, but that is precisely why it is a hidden gem waiting to be uncovered, writes Poonam Binayak.

With a coastline stretching over 6000km, this South Asian country boasts a diverse array of coastal destinations catering to a wide spectrum of travellers. Some seaside towns are favoured by those seeking a chilled-out escape, while others exude the charm of temple towns, providing an opportunity to bask in the sun while exploring ancient religious sites. Here is a rundown of the top seaside destinations in the subcontinent-sized India.

Goa

Looking out on to the Arabian Sea, Goa — an hour’s flight south from Mumbai — is the most popular seaside destination in India. However, its popularity among domestic tourists often translates to bustling crowds. It is still well worth a visit, though. The main hubs for beach activities are Calangute, Baga and Vagator in the north, while Anjuna and Arambol beaches have party vibes. Shoppers must visit the Anjuna Flea Market, a relic from the 70s hippie era held every Wednesday. Further north are the more laid-back beaches of Morjim and Mandrem, favoured by the yoga community. Heading south? Explore Agonda, Palolem, and Colva beaches, offering a peaceful atmosphere and soft sands. You can also spend a morning in Panjim (aka Panaji) to explore the state capital’s 451 years of Portuguese history.

Gokarna, Karnataka

Once a 1970s hippie culture hotbed, Gokarna — on the coast of Karnataka ― is today one of the most revered destinations in south India, with religious life revolving around the 4th-century Mahabaleshwara Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The town’s other attraction is its beaches. Om and Kudle are the liveliest beaches. The former has gorgeous coves, makeshift cafes serving cold beers and fresh seafood, simple guesthouses, and open-air yoga sessions and ayurvedic massages, while the latter features a flea market in the evenings along with drumming and live music. A half-hour hike or short boat ride from Om Beach is the lovely, isolated Half-Moon Beach, followed by Paradise Beach, which is even farther along the coastline.

Karwar, Karnataka

A tiny town on the west coast of the Indian peninsula, Karwar is overshadowed by heavyweight seaside destinations like Goa and Gokarna. But that is a good thing for anyone who longs for an uninterrupted stretch of sand. Rabindranath Tagore beach is the best choice for long, windswept walks and sun worshipping, while Devbagh beach is an ideal spot to partake in all manner of water sports. Meanwhile, the black-sand Tilmati beach is perfect for enjoying the sunset. The town also has a fresh seafood scene that will have you drooling — do not miss Hotel Amrut and Swetha Lunch Home’s fish dishes.

Gokarna's Om Beach is shaped like the sacred Hindu symbol om. Photo / 123rf

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

Mahabalipuram (aka Mamallapuram) is a revered holy corner on India’s east coast. Worshippers travel across south India to offer prayers in the town’s Shore Temple. Part of the Mahabalipuram’s Unesco World Heritage Group of Monuments, this 8th-century rock-cut temple overlooking the sea has shrines dedicated to Hindu deities Shiva and Vishnu. There are also many monolithic structures and man-made caves dotting the area, and the best of the bunch is the Five Rathas, which are sculptured temples shaped like chariots, chiselled from single colossal rocks. Another must-visit attraction is Arjuna’s Penance — massive boulders with astonishing bas-reliefs depicting scenes of Hindu legends. Once your culture cravings have been satiated, head straight to the Mahabalipuram beach, known for surfing. June and July offer perfect waves, and Mumu Surf School provides lessons.

Mahabalipuram’s Shore Temple is part of a Unesco World Heritage site. Photo / 123rf

Mandarmani, West Bengal

Once a tranquil fishing village clustered around its 13km motorable beach and backed by a sea of swaying palms, Mandarmani — nearly 172km from Kolkata — is now one of the most developed resort towns in West Bengal. The beach is rife with tiny red crabs that can be seen scuttling along the sand, and the sunrise from it is worth the wake-up call. Drive 40 minutes to neighbouring Shankarpur, another quiet beach with soft sands and neat areas beckoning for a picnic rug. We’d recommend coming in the early morning, when local fishers are busy reeling their catch. If you want a piece of the action, Digha — one hour by car from Mandarmani — is overloaded with water-based activities, including banana boat rides and parasailing.

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

One of the oldest port cities in India dating back to the 6th century, Visakhapatnam (aka Vizag) is a bustling place where brightly painted fishing boats return early in the morning to supply the city’s restaurants, with fisherfolk mending their nets at the harbour. So, it’s no surprise that indulging in the freshest seafood straight from the sea is an essential part of any visit here. Do try royyala iguru (spicy prawn curry) and chepala pulusu (tangy fish curry). There is much more to explore than coastal dishes. You can spend your days here exploring the museums like INS Kursura Submarine Museum and lazing on the beaches. Ramakrishna beach is ideal for strolling, while the Blue flagged-Rushikonda beach, about 8km northeast of Vizag, is great for surfing and kayaking, but swimming is prohibited due to strong east-coast currents. While in the city, do visit Dolphin’s Nose, a rocky outcrop that is 358m up the sea level and commands a unique perspective over Vizag and its environs. In the evening, applaud the sunset from Kailasagiri Hill, a landscaped park with several viewpoints, a toy train, a sculpture park, and eateries.

Surf on the beach at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Photo / 123rf

Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

A French colony for nearly 280 years, Puducherry (or Pondy) on India’s southeast coast still retains historical, architectural, and cultural remnants of its European colonisers. The streets of the White Town, formerly the residential quarter of the French, are quiet and colourful once you get off the tourist-packed Promenade Beach, and there are numerous churches and enough cafes and bars to create a bit of night-time buzz. Head to Coromandel Cafe — a fantastic spot for contemporary British food with an Indian touch. Sri Aurobindo Ashram and its offshoot Auroville to the north of the city are a must-visit for those seeking spiritual enlightenment. The city is best explored on a two-wheeler, easily available for daily charges.

Tarkarli, Maharashtra

This small village on the west coast of India, where the Karli River meets the Arabian Sea, is popular with residents of the bustling cities of Mumbai and Pune. The beach here is long, immaculate, ideal for a lie-down, walk, and activities such as scuba diving, snorkelling, and parasailing. There is a resort by Maharashtra Tourism right on the beach with dorms, cottages, and bamboo boat houses, meaning minimum effort in getting from bed to beach. A few kilometres further south sits Devbag beach, which has a more of a go-slow feel with backwaters on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other. While towards the north of Tarkarli lies the seaside town of Malvan — which boasts one of India’s best coral reefs, with scuba diving and snorkelling available near the ruined 17th-century Sindhudurg Fort.

Lakshadweep

Off the Kerala coast, Lakshadweep is a vision of tropical India with 36 palm-fringed, white-sand-bordered islets. Minicoy and Agatti have gin-clear waters with vibrant coral reefs and aquatic life best for marine adventures, while Bangaram has lagoons perfect for swimming. For that picture-perfect shot, climb the 19th-century British-built Minicoy Lighthouse, promising a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. Visitors need an entry permit, which can be obtained from the official tourism website of Lakshadweep.

Diu Island, Daman and Diu

A regular nominee among travellers’ favourite seaside destinations on the west coast of India, Diu Island draws crowds seeking laid-back beach holidays over lively party scenes. Spanning an impressive 18km coastline, the island offers a perfect blend of relaxation and activity. Jalandhar and Vanakbara are great for people-watching, while Ghoghla and Nagoa beaches are perfect for thrilling activities like parasailing, scuba diving, water skiing, and banana boat rides. For a break from the sand, walk to the east of the island to its namesake town, filled with churches and forts from the time of Portuguese rule. The Diu Fortress is the area’s most important monument, offering expansive sea views from atop the 16th-century stone walls.

View of Om beach in Gokarna. Karnataka, India. Photo / 123rf

Varkala, Kerala

Covered by a sea of cascading coconut palms, the golden-sand eponymous beach at Varkala, an hour north of capital city Thiruvananthapuram, is split into two parts — North Cliff is dotted with restaurants playing soft music, shops, and accommodations; while the South Cliff has become known for its rolling waves that attract surfers from across the world. Soul and Surf offers surfing lessons, yoga classes, and accommodation. Hindu pilgrims also make their way to Varkala, home to more-than-2000-year-old Janardhana Swami Temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Kerala's Varkala beach, one of India's finest, is known for its natural spring waters believed to have medicinal properties. Photo / 123rf

Andaman Islands

With silky beaches, sparkling turquoise waters, rainforest trails, and water sports like snorkelling, scuba diving, jetskiing and undersea walking, it’s no wonder Andaman Islands — part of Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory about 1370km east of mainland India — garners so much attention. The blue-flagged Radhanagar beach at Swaraj Dweep (formerly Havelock Island) is known for its amazing sunsets, while Elephant beach is perfect for thrill-seekers. Established outfits such as Barefoot Scuba and DIVEIndia guide you through underwater depths to spot reef sharks, snappers, manta rays, and more. Plus, a visit to the capital city Port Blair, on South Andaman, is a must, providing a window into the region’s rich history. Notable landmarks include the British-built Jai National Memorial, which housed political prisoners in the 20th century, and the Victorian-style ruins on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island.

Puri, Odisha

Hindu pilgrims flock to Puri on the east coast of India to pay their respects at the 12th-century Jagannath Temple, dedicated to the Lord of the Universe, Jagannath (an incarnation of Hindu deity Vishnu). In June-July, the idols are taken out of the temple for Odisha’s biggest festival, the Ratha Yatra (chariot pulling) festival. Others come here for the long, wide beach, peppered with snack stands and vendors offering camel and horse rides along the sand. Art lovers, take note: less than 30 minutes by car from Puri lies the colourful village of Raghurajpur, known for pattachitra — a traditional form of miniature painting with religious or tribal themes on palm leaf or cloth.

Puri is famous for the annual Rath Yatra festival, attracting thousands of devotees. Photo / 123rf

Tharangambadi, Tamil Nadu

Strung along the Coromandel Coast in southern India, the town of Tharangambadi (or Tranquebar) was under Danish rule for over two centuries, a time well preserved at the 17th-century seafront Dansborg Fort, housing a museum with artefacts from that era. Little architectural details stand out in the other buildings of the town — the colonnaded entrance at Rehling’s House (the former Danish Governor’s bungalow); the Gothic style of the 18th-century Zion Church; and the whitewashed graves of the Danish Cemetery, one of oldest cemeteries in the town where many Danes are buried. While the beach here is not ideal for swimming, it is perfect for strolling, adding to the town’s charm.

