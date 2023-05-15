Several scenes from I Am Ruth, starring Kate Winslet, were filmed in Surrey, England. Photo / Getty

Hard-hitting drama, I Am Ruth has made headlines after winning two awards at the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards, leaving us wondering, where was the incredible film shot?

The 90-minute film is the latest in the I am anthology series created by Dominic Savage and stars Kate Winslet, who won Best Actress at the BAFTAs for her performance.

Aired in the UK in December 2022, the film tells the story of a mother (Winslet) watching her daughter’s mental health decline due to the pressure of social media and was partly filmed in the UK.

The British actress was seen filming scenes for I Am Ruth at an accountancy firm in Guildford, a town in west Surrey, England.

Around 45km southwest of central London, Guildford is a small town with a population of approximately 145,000.

Azets Accountants, where a few of the scenes were filmed, isn’t the most interesting attraction, but fortunately, like many towns in England, there are many gorgeous historic sites.

The 11th-century Guildford Castle is typically rated the top attraction to see, as well as the impressive gardens planted around the ancient structure.

Other spots worth seeing include Watts Gallery - Artists’ Village, which holds Victorian paintings and sculptures, Guildford House, a 17th-century townhouse that hosts art exhibitions and Loseley Park, where the 16th-century manor house can be found.

Visitors to Guildford, where I Am Ruth shot several scenes, is also where you'll find the 11th century Guildford Castle. Photo / Lula2488

Winslet herself is originally from Reading, Berkshire, less than an hour’s drive away from Guildford, but she’s no stranger to the area.

Many scenes from the iconic Christmas rom-com The Holiday were also filmed in Shere, a village within Guildford. Specifically, the UK scenes where Winslet’s character Iris lived.

Visitors today may not be able to see Iris’ charming cottage, which was constructed and removed for the film but can still visit the village church and White Horse pub, where scenes were shot.