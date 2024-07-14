It’s easy to savour slow days here and I took my time to experience salt production areas, sweeping dragon fruit plantations, and the historic Ke Ga Lighthouse, built in 1899. I indulged in most of the spa treatments, slept eight hours each night in my meticulously designed room with its minimalist aesthetic and clean lines, and even managed an edutaining three-course Vietnamese cooking class with Azerai’s head chef.

Azerai in Ke Ga Bay is a 2.5-hour drive west from Ho Chi Minh City airport.

On my last evening at Azerai Ke Ga Bay, as I strolled back to my room after another impeccable dinner, the stillness was punctuated by the distinctive calls of “to-kay” geckos and croaking frogs. The gentle sounds of circular basket fishing boats blended into the serene ambience, reinforcing a sense of life’s tranquillity. My velocity for life was restored and a voracious appetite to explore more of Adrian Zecha’s creations.

The sweeping dragon fruit plantations at Ke Ga Bay.

Riverside City, Can Tho

Non-stop flight from Hanoi: 2 hours, 10 minutes

The welcome to Azerai Can Tho begins in James Bond style at the resort reception, where I was whisked away by speedboat to a luxurious retreat on a private islet in the Hau River, part of the Mekong Delta. The resort, secluded behind wild bamboo trees on a converted nature reserve, boasts pristine one- to five-bedroom pool villas with luxurious indoor and alfresco living spaces, panoramic views, and even a gym in the Mekong Pool Villa. With a soothing spa offering holistic, tailor-made treatments, yoga and pilates pavilions, and bespoke activities, Azerai Can Tho is a sanctuary for the senses.

Azerai Can Tho is secluded behind wild bamboo trees on a converted nature reserve.

My day began with an early morning tour of the Cai Rang Floating Market, a must-see where vendors sell fresh produce directly from their boats, creating a vibrant scene that epitomises the lively spirit of Vietnamese river life. These markets are the largest and most famous in Vietnam. It would be a crime not to experience a traditional spicy pork soup breakfast served from a soup boat kitchen alongside your vessel, followed by a local iced coffee made with Robusta beans using a phin filter, resulting in a strong, concentrated brew to keep you energised all day. As a colourful floating fruit stall passed by, I couldn’t resist buying mangosteens, jackfruit, and longans for snacking later.

Cai Rang Floating Market vendors selling fresh produce directly from their boats.

The following day, I joined the Azeria head chef, James Nguyen, for a trip to the local food market. We walked past dozens of colourful street vendors selling their wares, from seafood stalls filled with dried shrimp, live frogs and slimy eels fresh from the Mekong that morning, to local fresh fruits and vegetables. James bought a snakehead fish and local yellow flowers, and I learned how a local family can feed themselves for as little as NZ$4/day. We headed back to Azerai for a relaxed cooking class under a Banyan tree where we made a three-course luncheon fit for a queen. As I ate the poached chicken with banana blossom salad, hot and sour prawn soup and caramelised fish James and I had prepared together, the smiling waiters encouraged me to “Please enjoy yourself”. With this permission, how could I refuse?

Ancient city: Hue

Non-stop flight from Hanoi: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Stepping into La Residence in Hue, Azerai’s oldest resort is like stepping back to a glamorous bygone era, for its colonial-era architecture and riverside setting along the Perfume River – a pure blend of luxury and cultural heritage. Art Deco features heavily throughout, every surface and garden area meticulously cared for while every piece of furniture appears lovingly restored. There’s a fitness studio, saltwater pool, 1930′s bar and a brasserie restaurant. Travellers can choose from six different types of suites with chic interiors including four-poster beds and parquet floors, plus large terraces with views across the gardens or river, which come alive at night with locals swimming and boat tours.

La Residence in Hue is Azerai’s oldest resort.

After spending a morning in the onsite spa, I emerged looking fresher and feeling five years younger – perhaps due to the local Vietnamese plant remedies (like locust, lemongrass and pandan leaf) and was ready to explore the history of this once-ancient capital city of Vietnam.

The best way is to start by enjoying an Azerai half-day tour in Hue. I enjoyed many of the tours on offer, which took me through the Imperial City (Citadel) where I explored this Unesco World Heritage Site and all its palaces, temples, walls and gates, offering a glimpse into Vietnam’s royal past and the Nguyen Dynasty rule between 1802 and 1945, through to the Mausoleum of Tu Duc, one of Vietnam’s longest-reigning monarchs.

For cultural experiences, I ambled through the 400-year-old Thien Mu Pagoda, the symbol of Hue and then enjoyed a sunset traditional wooden boat cruise along the Perfume River, cool drink in hand, absorbing the vibrant sights and sounds of Hue.

I personally think one of the greatest things about Hue is the food. Phuc Van, the Food and Beverage manager at Le Residence had told me that of the many thousands of dishes known in Vietnam, around half of them originated from Hue. “Tourists come from everywhere because of this. This city is uniquely surrounded by mountains, hills, lagoons and the sea which gives a huge variety of food like no other place - but best of all is the price, Hue is very cheap compared to other cities in Vietnam.”

Hue has a huge variety of food like no other place at a very cheap price.

He wasn’t wrong. That evening I enjoyed a local food tour thanks to Azerai’s guide Anh Van Anh. Nothing seemed to cost more than a couple of dollars and I tried (and loved) six famous dishes – savoury cakes, beef rice noodle soup, grilled pork rice rolls “Nem Lui”, crispy savoury pancake “Banh Khoai”, Pork Baguette “Banh Mi” and lastly sweep soup for dessert.

As Anh and I sat on small tables and chairs, my stomach full to the brim, she shared stories of her family life and how she lived in the thin Vietnamese-style housing called “tube houses” or “nhà ống”, typically narrow and tall to accommodate multigenerational living. “This city is slow and the people are peaceful, eager to accommodate tourists and very friendly compared to other cities. Plus, you know now that the food here is very good. It really is one of Vietnam’s best-kept secrets.”

What connects each resort, aside from awards and locations in lesser-known parts of Vietnam, are the small intimate touch points one does not forget – like the cake box, or lavender placed on my bed every night, or the sustainable coffee pods in my rooms, the pillow menus, or how after each laundry wash I noted repairs made to my garments. Small, intimate touches that made me feel like I’d been well and truly looked after while able to explore parts of Vietnam I may not have explored as deeply as I did, had it not been for the exemplary comfort of an Azerai resort to return to.

Taking a slow journey around Vietnam to Azerai’s resorts has shown me rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and delicious cuisine, all offered at an affordable cost. By deviating off the beaten path and taking my time at Azerai’s resorts, I had the opportunity to immerse myself in Vietnam’s enriching fold and enjoy myself.

Checklist

Vietnam

GETTING THERE

Direct flights: Auckland International Airport (AKL) offers direct flights to major Vietnamese cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Airlines such as Vietnam Airlines and Air New Zealand operate these flights, with a travel time of approximately 10-12 hours.

VISA REQUIREMENTS

Visa needed: New Zealand citizens require a visa to enter Vietnam.

DETAILS

Azerai Resorts has double rooms starting from NZ$235 per night including breakfast. Azerai tours and experiences range in price for couples and groups.

vietnam.travel

Rebecca Foreman was a guest of Azerai Ke Gay Bay, Azerai Can Tho and Azerai Hue.