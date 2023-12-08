Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

The best food in Vietnam: What to eat and drink

By Claire Boobyer
8 mins to read
Food is a highlight of any Vietnam trip. Photo / René DeAnda on Unsplash

Food is a highlight of any Vietnam trip. Photo / René DeAnda on Unsplash

It’s not uncommon for a traveller returning from Vietnam to hail the food as the biggest highlight of the trip, writes Claire Boobbyer

A woman sings as she pours curd into two, metre-long moulds. Behind

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel