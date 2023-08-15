Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Where to eat in Naples, Italy: 5 restaurants that go beyond pizza

By Seth Sherwood
7 mins to read
Meatballs with ragu sauce are served at the family-run Osteria della Mattonella in the Quartieri Spagnoli neighbourhood in Naples. Photo / Roberto Salomone, The New York Times

Meatballs with ragu sauce are served at the family-run Osteria della Mattonella in the Quartieri Spagnoli neighbourhood in Naples. Photo / Roberto Salomone, The New York Times

The worldwide culinary fame of Italy’s third-largest city boils down to one word: pizza. You can hardly hurl a tomato in the food’s purported birthplace — a scruffy, graffiti-stained port city

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel