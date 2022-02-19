Good news dog owners, numerous Auckland bars serve canines as well as humans. Photo / Getty

There's nothing better than chewing the fat with your best mate over a beer. So here are eight Auckland pubs with dog-friendly status.

The Cav, Ponsonby

The Cav on Ponsonby's College (helluva steep) Hill is worth the thigh burn, and that's regardless of whether you have two legs or four. The popular gastropub boasts a refurbished new deck, perfect for a post-walk stop-off with your dog.

The Cav boasts a swish refurbished deck for both dogs and drinkers. Photo / Supplied

BBC Birkenhead Brewing Company

The pet-friendly premises and staff at this Birkenhead brew bar keep pawed patrons happy with fresh water bowls and dog snacks. Guaranteed to get tails wagging. As well as your own when you see the 10 continuously rotating sets of beer taps.

Little Creatures Brewing Hobsonville

Housed in a former aircraft hangar, Little Creatures has a huge outdoor bar area that's always bustling with well-behaved dogs. Just the ticket after completing the 5km Hobsonville Point Coastal Walkway, where dogs on leads are welcome and can let loose at the Te Onekiritea Point dog park.

Botany Commons, Botany Town Centre

Some things are just rubbish on their own, such as tonic without gin - and you without your dog. Mixing the best of both worlds, the gin garden at Botany Commons features a lush outdoor area where both you and the doggo are well looked after. For you, a range of craft brews, cocktails, gin and whisky. And for your pooch - warm pavers and head pats.

Botany Commons in Botany Town Centre features a lush outdoor area. Photo / Supplied

Leigh Sawmill, Rodney

The 2.2km on-lead Leigh Coastal Path is conveniently on the doorstep to Leigh Sawmill. Famed for its huge beer garden, beanbags, brews and hearty grub, ask Fido where he'd like to spend the afternoon and his woof will sound suspiciously like "Leigh Sawmill."

Union Post, Ellerslie

Formerly the village post office (and we all know how excited dogs get around the postman) Union Post is an Ellerslie institution, serving both human punters and furry regulars alike. The garden bar is your go-to for a big ol' pint and a bowl of water.

Union Post serves both human punters and furry regulars alike. Photo / Supplied

Just Like Martha, Three Kings

If you and your furry betrothed are more brunch-lovers than beer fans, make tracks to Just Like Martha. With a spacious outdoor area, a large awning and French toast to die for, pups can request their own hot-pink blanket to snooze on.

Takapuna Beach Cafe

And you thought only humans descended on Takapuna's favourite beachside cafe in droves. With three water troughs for dogs of every stature and plenty of outdoor space, hounds make a beeline here too.

The Takapuna Beach Café is the perfect option after a runabout on the beach. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Citizen Park, Kingsland

Located in the heart of Kingsland, this urban garden bar welcomes both "hoomans" and their four-pawed best friends. With plenty of lounging spots and a retractable roof, this is a spot you can descend on all year, no matter the weather forecast.

