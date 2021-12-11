Where I'd rather be: a UK pub... without the rain

A winking Queen Liz adorns the wall at The Fox, a London Pub. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Ask any British ex-pat what they miss about the homeland and after looking vaguely perplexed for a moment, the majority will answer, "the pub". You may have been expecting them to mention friends or family, but to be fair, the pub is usually where you'll find both.

If you could condense an entire Guy Ritchie film and make it into a slick city bar, it'd be The Fox. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

In December, UK pubs come into an element of their own. The cosiness is amplified, especially as temperatures drop below zero and anything from the fireplace to the Christmas lights emit an inviting glow: tempting even the most deluded "I'm going straight home" wannabes inside.

Right now, there's nowhere I'd rather be. Except that there is. Because it's summer here in NZ and truth be told, I would much rather be in 20-degree heat than a downpour. But as I found out at the weekend, Aucklanders can now have the best of both worlds. A pint, pork scratchings and a solid 14 hours of sunshine.

The Fox Sporting Bar is a Downtown Auckland mainstay. Best known for screening live sports and opening at ungodly hours to accommodate World Cup football fans.

Aucklanders can now have the best of both worlds. A British pub in the heart of Downtown Auckland. Photo / Supplied

That is until its most recent transformation into The Fox, A London Pub, which, if you could condense an entire Guy Ritchie film and make it into a slick city bar, would be this. Union Jack cushions and (proper) pints are just the beginning. A winking He Maj adorns the wall and polished beer taps gleam just like they should. The bar's sports offerings haven't dwindled but you might be too distracted by the menu to keep track of the score.

At The Fox, a London Pub, polished beer taps gleam just like they should. Photo / Supplied

Hold on to your flat 'ats because the kitchen seems to have been pulled straight out of Brixton. From the basket of beef-filled Yorkshire puddings to the chips, which not only come with Heinz tomato ketchup but also cheese, gravy and - steady yourself because this will either make you nostalgic or nauseous depending on your backstory - curry sauce too.

Tuck into a basket of beef-filled Yorkshire puddings. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

The only thing that doesn't make The Fox quintessentially British is the coffee. You're still in NZ so the flat white will be impeccable rather than beyond salvageable. The weather also dispels the mirage. Having finished your scran and knocked back a gin, punters can step outside on to the balmy Viaduct, where the December heat and traffic red light status allows the summer fun to continue, rather than ending in a frigid walk home dodging puddles.

