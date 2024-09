Holidaying New Zealanders have a tendency to treat Australia as an extension of home (with better prawns). Melbourne is an artsy long weekend. Sydney is a shopping trip. But go beyond those coastal cities and there is another world. Absolutely nothing can prepare you for the size of this country’s interior.

Track your progress via the changing colours below. From Sydney towards Uluru – blue to green to yellow to sienna. There is the occasional flash of a roof or the straight line of a road but, for the longest time, nothing to suggest human habitation.

Eventually, the dirt turns red.

Uluru, in the heart of the Northern Territory's "Red Centre".

Uluru is almost smack in the middle of Australia, at the lower end of its Northern Territory. The airport is still called Ayers Rock, the 1873 legacy of the first non-Aboriginal person to sight the geological behemoth that locals had been calling something else for the previous 30,000 years.

“This town didn’t exist 40 years ago,” says the park ranger tasked with introducing our contingent to the rules and regulations of doing media business in Uluru.

He’s talking about Yulara, the settlement that mostly consists of Ayers Rock Resort. (Jump onboard the free, 20-minute loop bus to get a proper sense of the place. Campsites, lodges, apartments and hotels, a camel farm, a town square with a supermarket, cafes, galleries and retail and, most intriguingly, a glimpse of the back end – staff accommodation and emergency services, et al).

Once, tourists stayed much closer to Uluru. Some rooms, we are told, had windows that faced directly towards portions of the rock that are sacred to Anangu, the Aboriginal owners of this place. Now, accommodation is outside the boundary of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park which is jointly managed by Traditional Owners and the Australian Government.

Over the decades, the tourism footprint has shifted – and not just in the physical sense. Visiting Uluru is an exercise in discovering how much I don’t know and how much more I will never know.

But first: That elephant on the horizon.

“I guess, eventually, you stop noticing it?” I ask a staffer.

“No!” she replies.

I will, ultimately, see Uluru in the context of the Wintjiri Wiru sunset dinner and drone show, a dawn excursion to a viewing platform followed by a guided, up close walk around its base and a visit to the Cultural Centre, a nighttime buffet in front of the Field of Light installation and, finally, the spectacular, brand new sound and light show that is Sunrise Journeys. Nope. I never stopped noticing Uluru.

A scene from Wintjiri Wiru, an award-winning drone, sound and light show, at Uluru in Australia's Northern Territory.

Before my arrival, I’d wondered about all the bells and whistles. How could laser-lit spectacles, synchronised drone shows and (I am not making this up) segway tours around the base of Uluru, sit comfortably alongside the unparalleled natural grandeur and 30,000 years of unbroken living culture? Wouldn’t being there be enough?

Uluru is monumentally beautiful. A 340-metre high arkose sandstone formation with a 9.4-kilometre circumference that appears to rise straight up out of nowhere. The sheer scale speaks for itself. But if you want to scratch even the surface level of the stories it tells to the Anangu – the people whose land you’re on – you must enlist some help.

I’m astonished to discover Anangu stories can only be told in situ. You really do have to be there. And even then, visitors will only get children’s-level “Tjukurpa”.

To quote directly from the handbook: “Tjukurpa encompasses Anangu law, lore, cultural, morality, ceremony, inma, creation time stories, art and cultural knowledge. It sets out rules for living, rules for social interacting and how to care for country. It refers to past, present and future.”

So, I learn about the rufous-hare wallaby people, a devil dog and a kingfisher woman; the crested bellbird men and a blue-tongued lizard. Stories in (and about) the rock that – even at entry level – contain life lessons. Finish what you start. Don’t ignore a warning of danger. The greedy and dishonest will get their comeuppance. It’s dangerous to climb Uluru.

“This story is still here and will be forever,” says the man who greets our group at Wintjiri Wiru, an experience centred on a chapter of the Mala ancestral story that takes place at Uluru. (What happens after this chapter? I’m still getting my head around the idea that I must physically travel to another place to find out).

Award-winning Wintjiri Wuru is my first formal tourist interaction with Uluru. A short bus ride, a raised boardwalk and a gourmet picnic hamper dinner eaten on the steps of a sustainably constructed amphitheatre in the middle of the desert.

In brief: Smoked emu is my new favourite charcuterie, bush tomato romesco is my condiment of the year and curried crocodile tastes like chicken. (Two plump prawns are a long way from home; a cauliflower canape doesn’t seem terribly special until I clock the supermarket’s $10 apiece price tag). I have been given a blanket for the cold and the Penfold’s hasn’t stopped flowing. Cue lights, no cameras – and 1100 drones in synchronised action.

Wintjiri Wiru is a spectacular light show that begins as the stars light up and Uluru is just a silhouette in the darkness. It complements, rather than competes, with the rock and that Sunday night, I was certain it was an experience that couldn’t be topped.

Sunrise Journeys artists at work on the collaborative piece at Ayers Rock Resort, Uluru.

Two mornings later, and my jaw is somewhere on the red dirt below. Three football fields worth of desert have become a digital canvas. Bit-by-bit, a painting I’d stood in front of the day prior at the Gallery of Central Australia, is coming to life.

Ngura Nganampa Wiru Mulapa, an artwork by three renowned female Anangu artists – Selina Kulitja, Denise Brady and Valerie Brumby – translates from Pitjantjatjara to “our country is beautiful”. Against a soundtrack by Anangu musician Jeremy Whiskey, water holes swirl, trees burst into flames, flocks of cockatoos rise up and flowers emerge from the ground. And, at the end, when the actual sun rises: Uluru.

I’m there for the premiere. It stuns a noisy and well-travelled media contingent into pin-drop silence. My alarm had gone off at 4.45am. A merino hat, gloves and jumper, a down puffer jacket and two hot cups of lemon myrtle tea were not making a dent in the sub-zero morning cold, but I didn’t care. Uluru is a dawn to dusk (and beyond) destination and it is worth the sleep deprivation (and cost) to make the most of both.