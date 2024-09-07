For a gourmet getaway

Hunter Valley

This picturesque collection of villages may be Australia’s oldest continuous winegrowing region but the food and wine scene here is nothing but contemporary. You may come here for the Semillon - the signature varietal of the region, of which you can find excellent iterations at cellar doors like Thomas Wines, Brokenwood and Peter Drayton - but you will stay for the cool, creative food being served up at local gourmet hotspots.

Head to award-winning Yellow Billy restaurant to discover farm-to-fork dining at its finest - a large percentage of the produce is grown at the on-site garden, and most of the food is licked by fire at either the parrilla grill or the fire pit. While the charred smoky meat courses are delicious, the vegetable dishes can be revelatory.

Hunter Valley is Australia’s oldest wine region, known for its signature Semillon wine. Photo / 123rf

At the hatted (awarded) Spicers Eremo restaurant, local produce is showcased in modern Italian dishes that are as elegant as the decor. And for a change of pace, prepare to be surprised by the delicious pan-Asian on offer at Lucky Duck - what started as a pop-up concept in the shabby chic setting of event venue Leaves and Fishes ended up being so popular, they’ve become a permanent part of the Hunter Valley culinary landscape.

And for an unforgettable degustation experience, EXP serves up inventive mod Oz cuisine highlighting local produce - the complex flavours and considered presentation are truly up there among the best restaurants in the world.

Of course, no trip to wine country is complete without a long, lazy winery lunch and no one does it quite like the iconic Bistro Molines - the experience of rustic-style French food in the Provencal-style setting of the sprawling restaurant overlooking the vineyards transports you straight to France.

Check into the centrally located Lane Retreat at Bimbadgen estate for a wine country stay that is as stylish as it is comfortable - think standalone studios with vineyard views and in-room breakfast hampers.

For a tailored, locally led wine tour that encompasses the best of the region, check out Grape to Glass tours.

Aerial view of the swimming pool at Lane Retreat. Photo / Supplied

For nature and wellness

Spicers Sangoma Retreat, Blue Mountains

The greater Blue Mountains region spans over 11,000km, but to experience a slice of the best it has to offer, head to this adults-only luxury retreat nestled amidst wilderness in a quiet end of the region - which is close enough to the city to allow views of the skyline on a clear day.

The resort whispers pampering, with its atmospheric design featuring earthy materials and moody lighting, subtly accented with thoughtful art and artefacts throughout its eight open-plan suites and common areas.

Tailored wellness activities from local practitioners make the most of the natural setting - whether it’s an indulgent treatment in the private spa tent soundtracked by birdsong or cicadas, depending on the time of day, or a transformative walking meditation amidst the surrounding bush.

The Blue Mountains National Park in New South Wales, Australia. Photo / 123RF

The indulgence continues through to other activities such as wine and cheese tastings in the cosy lounge room, and the gourmet degustation meals on offer at hatted restaurant Amara where the plentiful produce of the surrounding regions is celebrated.

You could head out to explore more popular parts of the Blue Mountains, such as the Three Sisters lookout and its surrounding attractions - armed with a packed picnic - but the option of filling your days with gentle bushwalks and sitting by a roaring fire (or in the warmer weather, on the expansive outdoor decks) with a book could be just the reset you need.

Spicers Sangoma Retreat offers an escape into nature for adults. Photo / Destination NSW

For country charm

Southern Highlands

Lush rolling hills, country gardens, picturesque Georgian villages … you could be forgiven for thinking you’re in rural England, but this arcadian region is only around a 110 minutes’ drive from Sydney city.

Well-preserved villages like Berrima, Bowral, Moss Vale and Mittagong serve up a dash of historic charm with their architecture, antique shops and art galleries and studios.

The region is also home to some excellent restaurants, cafes and traditional pubs - complete with roaring fires in the cooler months - including hatted Thai eatery Paste, and French fine dining venue Eschalot. Perhaps the best kept secret of this region is its small but mighty cool climate wine industry - head to local wineries like Centennial Vineyard and Peppergreen estate for wine tastings and food to match.

Choose to be active, taking advantage of the many walking and cycling trails around the surrounding national parks and waterfalls such as Fitzroy falls and Fairy Bower falls, or, embrace the slow life, with art galleries and garden tours. If you only do one thing, make it to the impressive design destination that is Bundanon museum.

While there is no dearth of boutique country house hotels in this region, one of the most luxurious is the award-winning Osborn House where you can expect uniquely designed rooms amidst landscaped gardens, gourmet food and indulgent day spa experiences.

Osborn House boasts uniquely designed rooms, landscaped gardens, gourmet food and indulgent day spa experiences. Photo / Osborn House

For beach and bush adventures

Sholahaven coast

The shoreline south of Sydney, known among insiders as the south coast, spans over 400km, but an accessible way to experience the best of this beloved region is to make a beeline for Shoalhaven - the upper part of the south coast if you will - home to legendary beaches such as Jervis Bay (which is technically its own territory) and Hyams Beach, where the whiteness of the sand competes with the turquoise water for beauty points.

But that’s not all this scenic region has up its sleeve - it is home to some spectacular hinterland, making for adventure options galore, whether it’s mountain biking, rock climbing or bushwalking. On water too, there’s snorkelling, diving and dolphin-spotting opportunities aplenty.

Check in to Bangalay luxury villas, located just minutes from the beach, for a relaxing, private stay, and regional dining at its finest at the award-winning onsite restaurant.

It's official - Hyams Beach in Jervis Bay, NSW, has the whitest sand in the world. Photo / Destination NSW.

SYDNEY

SYDNEY

