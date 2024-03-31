A sampler cruise offers a great minibreak to sample the merits of a cruise ship. Photo / Getty Images

A sampler cruise or ‘cruise to nowhere’ lasts from one to three days and is ideal for a fun mini-break, writes Tiana Templeman

A sample cruise is also a smart way to check out a ship if you’re thinking of booking a longer cruise. Here are 10 ways to make the most of your short time onboard a sampler cruise.

Choose the right ship

Do you and your kids want to ride bumper cars and go roller skating, or are you looking forward to a romantic getaway with your partner? Before you hit the ‘book now’ button, think about what kind of cruise you’re after and look for a ship to suit. If you aren’t travelling with school-age children, it’s a good idea (and a lot cheaper) to avoid sailings during the Australia and New Zealand school holidays.

Royal Caribbean is famous for its family friendly mega-ships with dodgem cars and more. Photo / Royal Caribbean International

You need a game plan

With thousands of other passengers also wanting to make the most of their time onboard, you probably won’t be able to do it all, especially if you’re cruising on a fun-packed mega-ship. Instead, pick one or two must-dos and build the rest of your schedule around them. If you don’t get to do everything, think of it as the perfect excuse to book another short cruise.

Get onboard early

With only a few days onboard, the best way to make the most of your time is to get on the ship early. Reserve your embarkation time as soon as possible for the pick of the early time slots, as these are always the first to go. If you’ve been thinking of splurging on a mini-suite or a suite, it’s worth it for a sampler cruise, as these higher room categories are always allowed to board first.

Get the app and go for it

You can download the (free) onboard app before your cruise and use it to check in online, upload a security photo, and book activities, dining and more before you’re even on the ship. Once you’re onboard, you don’t need an internet package for the app to work. Some apps even have a messaging function so you can stay in touch with friends and family onboard at no extra cost.

The Sky Princess's ocean medallion app can help passengers meet friends and cruise cash free. Photo / Princess Cruises

Book everything in advance

While it’s great to get onboard early, it’s even better to book as many things as you can in advance. Popular restaurants and activities are usually in hot demand on shorter cruises so it pays to get in sooner rather than later for the best choice of times.

Be prepared

Studying your ship’s layout in advance might seem like overkill, but knowing where most things are can save you time, make you feel more relaxed and help you find what you’re looking for quickly, especially on boarding day. This is especially true if you’re searching for somewhere important, like where to sign up for popular onboard activities, as getting the jump on everyone else can pay off. So does that early boarding time – so get in quick!

Boarding your cruise ship early can really pay off. Photo / Getty Images

Cruise with carry-on

Even if you’re a chronic over-packer, it’s easy to get by with a carry-on bag and a small backpack on a sampler cruise, as you only need clothes for a couple of days (and nights). There’s no need to check in these items at the port as you can bring them onboard through security yourself. Cruising with carry-on also means everything you need is close at hand if you want to hit the pool or freshen up before dinner on embarkation day. Disembarking is also a breeze, as you can stroll off the ship and be on your way as soon as they open the gangway.

Get your dining sorted

With only a couple of nights onboard, one of the biggest decisions you’ll need to make is which restaurant to go to each evening. If money is tight, you may prefer to stick with the dining options included in your fare. With only a few nights onboard, you can choose a different complimentary dining option each evening without doubling up or getting bored. For a treat, a specialty restaurant makes for an extra special night out, especially if you’re travelling with your partner.

For a treat, a specialty restaurant makes for an extra special night out. Photo / Ponant

Take time to relax

Don’t get so caught up trying to squeeze everything into your short time onboard that you forget to allow time in your schedule to relax. With no ports and no stress, one of the greatest pleasures of a ‘cruise to nowhere’ is sitting back, watching the ocean, and seeing how many dolphins and whales you can spot as you relax on a deckchair beside the pool.

The swimming pool and three spa pools are popular spots on Silversea's Silver Spirit ultra-luxury cruise ship. Photo / Supplied

Extend your holiday

An Australian ‘cruise to nowhere’ is a great way to relax and chill out at the end of your Aussie holiday before you head back to New Zealand. Or, if you want to spend a day onshore, slightly longer four-night sailings with a port like Hobart, Airlie Beach or Moreton Island are also available.