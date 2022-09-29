'Weirdest flight ever': Passengers were stumped by the bizarre noises coming from the plane intercom. Photo / TikTok; emersoncollins1

A hilarious video has gone viral of passengers looking stumped as an awkward sound can be heard coming from the intercom system of their flight.

US actor Emerson Collins was on-board an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Dallas when he couldn't help but record the "moaning" sounds coming form the PA, on what he described the "weirdest flight ever".

"Someone on this flight seems to have broken into the intercom system and continues to make a sound that is somewhere between an orgasm and vomiting," he said in a viral TikTok.

Emerson, who was on-board the flight earlier this month, had a huge grin on his face and cackled as the bizarre noises continued.

A flight attendant had then jumped on the intercom to inform passengers they're working on resolving the "irritating" issue.

"Ladies and gentleman, we understand there is an extremely irritating sound coming over the PA," she said.

"The flight deck is trying to troubleshoot and turn it off, so please be patient with us.

"We know this is a very odd anomaly and none of us are enjoying it, so we do appreciate your attention just for a few more moments until we figure out how to turn it off."

Emerson, who shared the clip earlier this week, said the flight attendant was convinced it was a prank.

He also said the captain "definitely" sounded "annoyed".

US actor Emerson Collins recorded the awkward noises from the intercom system on-board his American Airlines flight. Photo / TikTok;emersoncollins1

The actor and producer turned his camera to show a fellow passenger also confused by what was hapening with the man miming, "What the f**k?"

During landing, Emmerson joked that he was disappointed there wasn't a "climax" after the strange noises appeared to have stopped.

American Airlines spokeswoman Sarah Jantz told The Washington Post the incident was a "mechanical issue" adding the intercom system on the airline is hardwired without any external access or WI-FI components.

"Following the initial report, our maintenance team thoroughly inspected the aircraft and the PA system and determined the sounds were caused by a mechanical issue with the PA amplifier, which raises the volume of the PA system when the engines are running," she told the publication.

The first report the airline received was the September 18 Santa Ana-Dallas flight, according to the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Emerson joked if the sounds were the result of a technical problem, then "the ghost in the machine has a hilarious sense of humour".

"The comedic timing of the sounds seemed entirely too planned to be able to just be some technical glitch," he told the publication. "But honestly, I have no idea."

His clip has since gone viral, attracting almost 1 million views and over 5600 comments from baffled TikTok users.

"This is the biggest in-flight mystery since DB Cooper," one person wrote.

"The high pitch one I would've absolutely lost it," another joked.

"Target audience of prank has been reached. It's me. I'm weeping laughing," a third added.