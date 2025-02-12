Where can I go on a river cruise?

“If there’s a major river, chances are you’re going to find a river cruise ship on it,” McDaniel said.

The bulk of the world’s river ships are based in Europe; you’ll have plenty of options to choose from on popular waterways, including the Rhine, Danube, Rhone, Seine, Douro and Dordogne. But you can sail rivers in other parts of the world - even the United States.

Two major cruise lines traverse the Mississippi: Viking and American Cruise Lines. American Cruise Lines also has ships on the Columbia and Snake rivers.

Travellers can also sail on the Nile, parts of the Amazon and the Mekong.

When should I take a river cruise?

Travel adviser Tiffany Zinckgraf, owner of TravelBook Vacations and one of the moderators of the nearly 26,000-member River Cruise Lovers Facebook group, said summer is high season for travel in general, but she likes to steer clients to May or mid-October for European cruises because of milder weather and smaller crowds.

Water levels are a consideration for river cruises in Europe: Sailings can run into problems if the water is too low or too high. The hottest summer months can be problematic for low water, Zinckgraf said - another reason she likes October.

McDaniel said the traditional season has lasted from spring through Christmas markets in December, but some lines have extended their offerings to include the colder winter months.

“We’ve seen cruises in January and February, and often at a lower price,” she said.

What is there to do on a river ship?

Expect a focus on the destination: maybe cooking lessons particular to where you’re going next, traditional dancers, conversations about the next day’s stop. There won’t be a major Broadway-style show, but you might have a DJ or pianist entertaining passengers at night, McDaniel said.

“I have seen some river lines have people dancing till pretty late,” she said. “Really it’s more about the experience off the ship than on.”

Zinckgraf said there’s no large state or casino, but she doesn’t call a river cruise a “sedate experience”. On ships that have bikes on board, she likes to grab a bike and head out into the port city. A day might start early with breakfast, a morning tour, lunch on the ship, an afternoon tour and dinner, followed by a bike ride.

“It’s a very busy day but it’s not centred on the ship and the entertainment on the ship,” she said. “It is centred on what is outside.”

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said some river ships might have a small plunge pool, a room for a massage or a small workout space. She said Celebrity is thinking about the open upper deck that typically has shared public areas as “ripe for innovation”.

“It’s a really nice playground to play in,” she said. “There are obviously limitations as you go under bridges and things like that that you have to take into consideration, but we’re very focused on that top deck.”

Who offers river cruises?

Viking, which operates more than 80 river ships with another two dozen on order, is nearly synonymous with the form of travel. The company became a household name to travellers after its sponsorship of the PBS Masterpiece show Downton Abbey brought river ships into Americans’ living rooms for years.

Other big names in the river cruise space include Avalon Waterways, AmaWaterways and Uniworld - though there are many other players. The Cruise Lines International Association has a marketing affiliation with 11 river cruise companies, according to its website.

Zinckgraf said some lines are premium and some costlier options are in the luxury category; those tend to include more in the price. Many of the differences between companies lie in the number of people on board, how the rooms are laid out or what kind of amenities are offered.

Few companies have started with a focus on the ocean - like Celebrity Cruises - and added river to the mix.

“As we study our customers, they’re taking river cruises,” Hodges Bethge said. “Over half of our guests have either taken a river cruise or want to take a river cruise.”

Who are river cruises for?

Passengers are often older, with plenty of time to fly to a destination and spend time exploring before and after a cruise, Zinckgraf said. Some cruise lines, like Viking, cater to adults and don’t have options for kids.

But others have looked to broaden their appeal: AmaWaterways partners with Disney’s touring outfit, Adventures by Disney, for river cruises geared toward families with kids.

McDaniel said river cruises are good for people who are looking for a relaxed European vacation, and even people who might need to work during a trip since there is generally Wi-Fi and frequent stops. It’s also a good fit for people who might be put off by the size, crowds or motions of a larger cruise ship.

“River cruising offers a good way for people who might have fears about cruising to actually cruise,” she said.

How much does a river cruise cost?

The cost will vary based on the type of ship, category of room and destination, but in general expect a river cruise to cost a good amount more than your typical big-ship Caribbean sailing.

You might be able to find a good deal on a four-night Carnival cruise to the Bahamas for a little more than US$80 ($141) a night per person, with taxes and fees included. For a seven-night Viking sailing on the Danube, the price might be closer to US$400 ($708) a night per person. But you’ll be getting a lot more, including drinks with lunch and dinner, one shore excursion, and Wi-Fi.

Zinckgraf said prices will be higher for a more luxurious experience, and those higher-priced trips will include more amenities and larger rooms. Some lines will also offer airfare as part of a package. She said travellers can think about a range of US$350 ($620) to US$600 ($1063) per person per night for a river cruise in general.