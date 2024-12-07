Feel like a celebrity

I would book a holiday with Celebrity again just to feel like a celebrity. The helpful and cheerful staff was a standout from the moment we checked in through Customs to the warm welcome from our very own cabin attendant.

It’s clear that the organisation aims to provide a hassle-free and luxurious holiday experience. Whether you’re being ushered poolside for a massage sample or encouraged to explore the numerous activities and restaurants onboard, the waitstaff and housekeeping are always at your service, eager to top up your glass or prepare your bed for your return.

The saying “chivalry never dies” was truly embodied by the attentive service, particularly in the way waiters ensured that the females at the table were served first.

The only restrictions on the Celebrity Edge are the safety barriers to prevent you from going overboard. Despite being in a contained vessel in the middle of the Tasman Sea, it was surprisingly easy to feel a sense of freedom.

Whether you want to sleep in, enjoy bubbles for breakfast, relax by the pool, or hit the gym, no one bats an eye. It’s your holiday to own.

Bonnie Jansen on Celebrity Edge cruise. Photo / Supplied

Adults first

While I don’t have children of my own and do enjoy being around kids, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I appreciated their absence on this trip. There’s nothing quite as off-putting as lounging by the pool only to be disrupted by playful splashing or a baby crying while dining at a restaurant or when viewing a show.

On my holiday aboard the Celebrity Edge, I don’t remember encountering many of those disturbances. While the cruise line doesn’t exclude children and offers plenty of activities and entertainment for all, it’s not heavily marketed towards families with young kids.

Too much to do

It’s hard to imagine anyone getting bored on a Celebrity Cruise. If there was one downside to my trip, it was simply not having enough time to experience all the activities I wanted to try onboard.

For a group with diverse interests or differing ideas of a perfect holiday, a Celebrity Cruise might just be the solution to all family arguments about what to do.

From aqua aerobics, lounging by the pool, archery, table tennis and dining at unique restaurants during the day, to watching impressive shows, partying at the club or silent disco, and having a nightcap or a win at the casino, there’s no shortage of ways to keep busy.

Just a word of advice: pace yourself on the first night, or you might end up paying for it the next day.

The Retreat pool deck on the Celebrity Edge Cruise. Photo / Bonnie Jansen

Foodie central

It’s almost impossible to eat within your means on the Celebrity Edge, given the sheer variety of dining options. As a self-proclaimed foodie, I ambitiously set out to try everything but quickly realised it was a tall order.

Whether you’re enjoying the buffets or the included restaurants in your package, or indulging in the fine dining experiences, satisfaction is practically guaranteed. My top recommendations? Finecut Steakhouse and Eden, without a doubt.

Barilla Bay Oyster Farm. Photo / Bonnie Jansen

If you plan on enjoying a few drinks during your trip, it’s definitely worth adding the beverage package before you set sail. This way, you can explore a variety of cocktails and beverages without constantly worrying about the impact on your bank account.

Make sure to visit the Martini Bar and the Sunset Bar - they are absolute musts.

An excursion off the ship in Tasmania only added to my already full puku (tummy), with fresh oysters, prawns, locally-made ice cream, and wine on the menu.

Bonnie Jansen in Tasmania. Photo / Supplied

Ideal length

For an affordable and accessible getaway, cruising from Sydney to Tasmania was an ideal holiday that ensures you get the most out of your trip.

Celebrity Edge show. Photo / Bonnie Jansen

Flying from Auckland to Sydney on a Friday afternoon, and you’re back home by the next Wednesday evening, the trip felt much longer than it was.

It’s a realistic holiday for those seeking a quick adventure that ticks plenty of boxes.

By the end of your holiday on Celebrity Edge, you’ll walk off the ship feeling taller, given the staff’s first-class service and being treated like a Celebrity - and you’ll be ready to book your next voyage.

Details

celebritycruises.com