Wahine Māori aims to be the first to summit Everest

“My main motivation is just to see that flag at the top.”
She has not always been a climber. While working on a film job at Mueller Hut (Aoraki), she met a New Zealand guide by the name of Lydia Bradey - the first woman in the world to summit Mt Everest without supplementary oxygen.
Beckham admits she did not know who she was in the beginning.
“We were talking about has there been any Māori go up to Everest and she said Mark Whetu, but there hasn’t been a wahine [Māori] yet. And as soon as she said that I just got goosebumps and said that’s me.”
Similarly, Matawhero Lloyd (Ngā Ariki Kaipūtahi) carried the haki to Base Camp this year and put a wero (challenge) out to Māori to carry it to the summit. Beckham aims to be that person.
But where does someone start if they have next to no mountaineering experience?
On the climb up, 100m from the summit, she had questioned whether she had enough in the tank to make the summit and safely descend.
But, once she reached the summit she felt “hugely relieved”. She could now focus on getting down.
Back in the day, she had no extra oxygen, there were no fixed ropes, radios, or sherpas, and when orographic clouds set in, visibility becomes an issue. Now there is that as well as weather apps, and wi-fi at the base camp.
Bradey has now climbed the mountain six times - more than any other woman.
To prepare for climbing Everest takes a huge commitment of time and money.
For non-climbers, climbing up in altitude is like working out in the gym and only being able to do two reps max, Bradey said. Therefore, acclimatisation training is a must.