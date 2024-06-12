Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

From Hillary to high-speed internet: How Everest became the McDonald’s of climbing

By Nik Dirga
5 mins to read
Stranded: Climbers and mountain guides last month caught between the South Summit and the Hillary step of Mount Everest after an ice collapse destroyed the fixed ropes used for climbing. Photo/ Getty Images

Stranded: Climbers and mountain guides last month caught between the South Summit and the Hillary step of Mount Everest after an ice collapse destroyed the fixed ropes used for climbing. Photo/ Getty Images

Book review: When Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay stood on the summit of Mt Everest more than 70 years ago, did they know they were kicking off a franchise that would remake the peak

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener