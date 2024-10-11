If successful, Irvine and Mallory would also have beaten the first successful summit of Everest’s north face, which was accomplished by Chinese climbers in 1960.
Mallory’s face-down body was found 2000ft below Everest’s summit 25 years ago and was well-preserved owing to the freezing, high-altitude conditions.
He had a frayed rope around his waist and injuries consistent with having fallen while roped together with Irvine.
The specific location of Irvine’s partial remains has not been disclosed but the Central Rongbuk Glacier, where they were found, is at an altitude at least 7000ft lower than where Mallory’s body was discovered.
Prof Joe Smith, director of the Royal Geographical Society, said of the discovery: “Sandy was an exceptional figure and made a significant contribution to our understanding of Everest and the Himalaya.
“This discovery of his remains provides an element of closure for his relatives and the wider mountaineering community, and we are grateful to Jimmy and his team for enabling this and ensuring Sandy is in safe hands.”