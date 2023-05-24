Nepalese community celebrates 70 years since Sir Edmund Hillary summited Mount Everest

Nepalese community leaders with a 3D model of showing Hillary's route to the top of Mount Everest. From left, Dinesh Khadka, Uddhav Adhikary, Santosh Bhandari and Suman Dhungal. Photo / Jason Oxenham

It was 70 years ago when Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first to conquer Mount Everest, the highest point in the world.

A series of events are being held here and overseas starting this Saturday to mark the anniversary, but Nepalese community leaders say they are still finding it an uphill battle to get Everest Day to be recognised as a key event by the Government here.

Uddhav Adhikary, president of the Non Resident Nepali Association of NZ, says it is of “utmost importance” to the Nepalese community here to have a day to celebrate the New Zealand-Nepal partnership started by Hillary, which some Nepalese even regarded as a “man-god”.

In a letter to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins signed by 27 leaders - including Sir Ed’s son Peter Hillary as chairman of the Himalayan Trust - the Government is urged to delcare Everest Day, May 29, as a special day in the government calendar.

Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay were the first to scale Mt Everest. Photo / Himalayan Trust NZ, supplied

“This year is more special as 70th anniversary and is an opportunity to recognise the friendship between New Zealand and Nepal forged at the top of the world 70 years ago and explore areas of common interest in the mountaineering and tourism sector,” the letter said.

“Mount Everest holds significant meaning for New Zealanders as it marks the achievement of one of our own in reaching the highest point on earth.”

It said Mt Everest was also an important cultural and spiritual site for the people of the region, particularly the people of Nepal, and an important source of tourism and economic activity.

Uddhav Adhikary, president Non Resident Nepali Association of NZ. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“The achievement of Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in climbing the mountain has made them national heroes in both New Zealand and Nepal. They have also become international celebrities, solidifying their position among the great adventurers of all time,” the letter said.

“Sir Ed Hillary’s ascent of Everest is a source of national pride and inspiration for all New Zealanders. Commemorating this achievement through the designation of Everest Day as a special day would serve as a testament to his legacy and the values he embodied.”

Adhikary said this being election year, any political party willing to commit to put Everest Day on the official calendar would “definitely get plenty of support from the Nepalese community”.

Suman Dhungal, designer of the Everest model for the 70th Everest Day celebration. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Honorary Consul of Nepal to NZ Dinesh Khadka said Everest Day was important to the Nepalese community because it gave them a sense of identity.

“This will be our unique and special day to commemorate a special friendship between two countries that no other two nations can claim to have,” he said.

This Saturday, the Embassy of Nepal and the consulate and NRNANZ will be holding an Everest Day event at the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall with Nepalese cultural performances, Himalayan food.

A highlight will be the unveiling of an Everest 3D model with the first ascent route. Organisers have yet to decide whether to donate as a gift to the Auckland Museum use it as a fundraiser in an auction.

Cultural performance during Everest Day 2022 in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Designer Suman Dhungal said he had wanted to do this model since he moved to NZ in 1995.

“Every time we meet a new person and say we’re from Nepal, they’ll ask ‘have you been to Mount Everest?” he said.

“I myself haven’t been event to the Everest base camp, so this model gives us a good idea of what the area actually looks like and the journey Sir Ed took.”

Dhungal said some in Nepal regarded Hillary as a “man-god” because he has done a great deal to better the lives of people there.

“He has built about 25 schools and been part of the Sherpa community since he climbed the mountain, that’s why people not only see him as family but also a saint.”

Peter Hillary, son of Sir Edmund Hillary, is one of the signatories asking for Everest Day to be officially recognised. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Dr Santosh Bhandari, president of the NZ Nepal Society and coordinator of the 70th Everest Day said for most Nepalese, they come to know of New Zealand only through Sir Edmund Hillary and his achievements.

“Everest Day connects us to back home so it is very significant and important,” Bhandari said.

EVEREST 70: EVENTS HAPPENING IN NZ

Everest at 70 in NZ

Nepalese cultural performances, Himalayan food and exhibitions.

- May 27, at War Memorial Hall, Mount Eden, 1pm to 4pm

- May 28, at Hamilton from 1pm to 4pm

Summiting 70 Years

- May 29, at Atura Hotel in Wellington by the Nepalese Culture & Tourism Promotion Forum