Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Roughly 1500 tarantulas found stuffed in boxes meant for chocolate cake

By Maham Javaid
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

A Chilean rose hair tarantula at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. German customs officials uncovered tarantulas in a package. File Photo / Richard Perry, the New York Times

A Chilean rose hair tarantula at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. German customs officials uncovered tarantulas in a package. File Photo / Richard Perry, the New York Times

Customs officials smelled that something was amiss even before they unpacked roughly 1500 tarantulas that had been hidden in boxes that should have been filled with about 7kg of chocolate-flavoured cake.

The tarantulas - large and hairy arachnids - were in a packet addressed to be shipped from Vietnam to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save