Two hundred people on the streets of London were given free cruise tickets on Virgin Voyages. Photo / Getty Images

The king of on-point marketing is at it again. And the crowds went wild for it.

Two hundred unsuspecting Londoners received a treat on Thursday, as Virgin Group co-founder Sir Richard Branson sailed the streets of London giving out free cruise tickets. On a driveable cruise ship, no less.

“Sailing” through the streets on a double-decker bus version of his cruise liner Scarlet Lady, Branson surprised people on Embankment, White City, Piccadilly, Regent St and Oxford Circus by giving away 200 cruise tickets with Virgin Voyages around the Mediterranean.

Given his eccentric personality, the business tycoon soon turned the streets of London into a lively cruise party. “The Happenings” cast, who typically entertain guests on Virgin Voyages ships, livened up the bus as they accompanied Branson on his unconventional journey.

The cruise on wheels marked the launch of Virgin Voyages’ “Med Season” for the northern summer, featuring cruise itineraries leaving from Barcelona and Athens in May and from Portsmouth in August.

Branson expressed his excitement about the launch, stating: “It’s been wonderful to go aboard Scarlet Lady this morning, sailing around and surprising lucky Londoners with free voyages.”

The free cruise tickets were a great gift for spouses Yutta and Allen Merilanen, who were in the right place at the right time as Branson handed them a 32nd wedding anniversary gift. Marathon runner Olivia Kelly was also given a free trip – a great treat ahead of her upcoming marathon this weekend.

The real Scarlet Lady, which will be cruising the Mediterranean this northern summer. Photo / Virgin Voyages

Nirmal Saverimuttu, chief executive of Virgin Voyages, also celebrated the campaign, emphasising: “In a world where people are constantly on the go, it’s important to stop and celebrate life’s moments, while making memories with friends and loved ones that will last a lifetime.”

Branson’s London outing coincided with the launch of his latest audiobook, Losing and Finding My Virginity, which details the trials and tribulations of almost six decades of entrepreneurship.

He wrapped up the party with a public invitation to seize the moment and, most importantly, make summer fun. “I’m a big believer in it not just being about where you go, but how you get there. Summer is a time for exploration, relaxation, and creating unforgettable memories.”