MSC Armonia cruise ship leaves Barcelona's port in Spain in April. Photo / Reuters, Albert Gea

The global cruise industry expects to carry 10% more passengers by 2028 than the 31.7 million who took cruise holidays in 2023, when the sector surpassed pre-pandemic levels, but sees some routes exposed to protests against over-tourism.

Long criticised for its impact on the environment and coastal communities, the industry has ordered 57 more cruise ships in addition to some 300 in operation to meet the projected demand, said the European director of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), Marie-Caroline Laurent.

At the same time, companies are working to adapt the ships so they can switch to electricity from highlypolluting marine fuel when they are moored at ports and to be ready to comply with European Union maritime environment regulations by 2030.

But as travel continues to grow, cruise operators face a growing debate about excessive tourist numbers in crowded European port cities such as Spain’s Barcelona, the scene of protests this month in which a small group sprayed tourists with water pistols.

Cruise ship passengers represent just 4% of all tourists visiting Barcelona, the association’s representatives said.