The Resilient Lady's maiden voyage faced a rocky start with a technical malfunction during embarkation. Photo / Supplied

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady is the cruise ship for people who don’t do cruise ships. Proudly adults-only, with no buffets and a medley of price inclusions that most cruise lines tag on. But does it live up to the hype? Lorna Riley jumps on board to find out.

It’s embarkation day for the first Australian sailing of Resilient Lady, the latest addition to Virgin Voyages cruise line, and the check-in process is not going smoothly. In fact — it’s not going at all. A technical malfunction has left a long line of eager Sailors (as Virgin dubs its passengers) snaking from the covered terminal out into the damp Melbourne day. Just as tempers start to fray, in rides a knight in shining armour. Well, a knight in freshly-pressed chinos to be precise: Sir Richard Branson, founder of the cruise line that’s part of his Virgin empire and a public relations maestro. He makes his way down the line of disgruntled sailors-in-waiting, personally apologising and posing for selfies, ensuring that these passengers will long be talking about the start, but now for all the right reasons; the ice-buckets of Möet that await in every cabin as way of recompense a welcome sweetener.

As we set sail, just slightly behind schedule, the initial teething problems are forgiven and forgotten as we get acquainted with the superyacht-inspired Resilient Lady and all her charms. She’s a full ship for this inaugural Australasian sailing, with about 2700 passengers on board. Virgin Voyages is renowned as an adults-only award-winning cruise line with the most 5-star reviews on TripAdvisor, so our expectations are high and we’re not disappointed.

Virgin Voyages ship Resilient Lady. Photo / Supplied

For starters, technology is at the forefront here. Instead of the traditional key card, we’re each issued a wristband with an anchor fastening (a popular souvenir, prized by sailors post-voyage) — this is not only used to track any purchases aboard and for identification when alighting at a port, but also gains us access to our home away from home. In our instance, this is a Sea Terrace cabin on deck 10 — there’s a glam area to spruce ourselves up, a roomy rainshower in the cleverly designed bathroom, and a hand-woven terrace hammock overlooking sweeping views of the horizon. There’s ample storage too, although we do find that our suitcases are too big to fit under our bed as suggested. A push, press or swipe of the tablet, and we can control the mood lighting (which also intuitively matches the light from the oncoming sunset), the curtains and the TV which has myriad new release (and classic) movie options, and order ShipEats to be delivered (in a snazzy duffel bag). Pair this with the Virgin Voyages app, and all entertainment options, deck plans and shore excursions are literally at our fingertips. The most fun feature on the app is Shake for Champagne, where you can summon a bottle of the good stuff wherever on the ship you may be and toast your good fortune.

Resilient Lady is a full ship with more than 2700 passengers on board for its inaugural Australasian sailing. Photo / Supplied

Many cruise lines have seemingly affordable fares but then sting you onboard with hefty charges for basic services; not so Virgin Voyages, with many luxuries included in the reasonable tariff. We have access to all the premium dining at Resilient Lady’s 20+ eateries with menus curated by Michelin star chefs and not a single buffet in sight: our favourite dining spots on board include Mexican-flavoured Pink Agave (with the biggest range of tequila at sea), The Test Kitchen (inspired by Escoffier’s Ma Cuisine, it’s a laboratory-like exploration for our taste buds), and the boldly designed Razzle Dazzle (a heady mix of healthy and decadent with a creative twist on some American classics), as well as The Galley for quick bites from a mix of shops and food-truck-style carts. It’s here we discover our standout dish of the entire five-night voyage from Melbourne to Melbourne by way of Tasmania: a ramen bowl from Korean BBQ restaurant Gunbae that’s the best we’ve tried anywhere.

Razzle Dazzle, a vegetarian-forward (and omnivore-friendly) restaurant, on board Virgin Voyages. Photo / Supplied

Also included in our fare is a basic drinks package, covering still and sparkling water, sodas, milkshakes, tea and drip-coffee. Any alcohol required can be charged to your cabin with the flick of the wrist(band) — for many sailings in this initial season, a bar tab is also included in the fare to get you started. Wi-Fi at sea can be expensive, but that’s another inclusive, as are gratuities for the hard-working, always effervescent crew. Fancy getting physical? Group fitness classes at B-Complex are also included, from yoga and meditation through to horizontal bungee workouts and HIIT training. And if you’re lucky enough to be a RockStar Sailor (those booked into a suite), you have access to Richard’s Rooftop, a lavish, elaborate and members-only outdoor space for stargazing parties and pre-dinner cocktail hours. The happy hours here (where complimentary Möet flows freely) are understandably popular, and a good chance to mingle with fellow VIPs.

Virgin Voyages' Rock Star Suites. Photo / Supplied

Last, but by no means least, oodles of award-winning entertainment is dished up as part of the fare. One evening we find ourselves tied up, quite literally, with fellow sailors as performers dance down our table and trapeze over our heads at Another Rose: Supper Club — it’s a unique experience that is equal parts cabaret, world-class dining and theatre spectacle. The Mind Mangler is hilariously bad as a failed mental telepathist until he stuns us with his final act that has the entire audience asking “How did he do that?!”. Miss Behave is a game show like no other, a wild night of fun and laughter with buckets of audience participation. And Scarlet Night, a highly-anticipated feature of every voyage, is a ship-wide event featuring an enormous inflatable octopus that takes over the top deck for a dance party, with red-clad sailors cavorting by the pool — and by the end of the evening, in the pool. The standout show for me is Persephone, a cutting-edge late-night production loosely based on the famous Greek myth and featuring a rock ‘n’ roll underworld outfitted with lavish costumes and dramatic action. A friend calls it the best show she’s ever seen at sea, and it’s hard to disagree.

Group fitness classes are included in the fare on Virgin Voyages' sailings, embracing a growing wellness trend in the cruise industry. Photo / Supplied

Our five-night voyage has two Tasmanian ports of call: an overnighter in Hobart, and a day stay at Burnie, but there’s no doubt that the real destination is the Resilient Lady herself. There are no under-18s on board but a Virgin Voyages cruise is like a free-spirited, adults-only playground that appeals to the child in all of us. The adult seesaw is in constant use, as are a life-size game of Twister and seaside swings. We relive our misspent youth in the arcade with free retro games like Space Invaders and Donkey Kong, party like it’s 1985 at Club Rubiks, and drop into the Social Club to check out the air hockey and foosball tables. Classic fairground fare like hot dogs and popcorn plus boozy floats and milkshakes are also served, and we find ourselves at the naughtily-named Lick Me Til Ice Cream more than once. The main pool is a popular hangout with its Ibiza beach club vibe, while Gym and Tonic serves up not only the latest fitness equipment, but also the largest jacuzzi at sea, the Wellbeing Pool. There are more than 10 bars throughout the ship, each with their unique entertainment: returning to our cabin after dinner one evening, we hear a Violent Femmes banger emanating from a nearby lounge and end up dancing to one of the best covers bands I’ve ever heard. There’s a record shop, private karaoke booths, designer boutiques, and a sizeable casino (with James Bond-inspired decor) which operates when the ship is sailing and even offers gaming lessons for the uninitiated.

Boredom is not an option, with activities to suit all tastes: trivia games to an onboard pub crawl, meetups for solo travellers, scavenger hunts and dance classes. Perhaps the most fun activity is the VHS Workout (Videos, Headbands and Simmons). Held in nightclub The Manor, the class is a return to ‘80s aerobics, led by fitness personality Richard Simmons on the big screen. Replete in fluoro leg warmers and lycra, this is a camp workout and nostalgia trip all in one. The B-Complex outdoor Training Camp offers workout equipment with a mini boxing ring; the Runway is a jogging track with the best views; and there’s even a basketball court. I have my own “nothing but net” moment at the Athletic Club, where brave sailors can walk out onto a suspended catamaran net and hang out (quite literally) 16 decks above the ocean.

Resilient Lady boasts 20+ eateries curated by Michelin-star chefs, offering diverse dining experiences. Photo / Supplied

The Virgin Voyages philosophy is “retox then detox”, and there’s no better place to do the latter than at Redemption Spa, which promises a healthy dose of Vitamin Sea through a salt stone massage or a rejuvenating facial. The Thermal Suite offers a hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, cold plunge pools, and quartz beds. Pampering continues at Dry Dock, the on-board blowout bar, and Stubble and Groom barbershop, where you can get a shave with a side of whiskey or beer. I treat myself to a shellac manicure at Tune Up with some of the best views on the ship, and have to strongly resist the urge to take home a permanent souvenir of the trip from Squid Ink, the onboard tattoo parlour.

All too soon, our five-night flirtation with Resilient Lady is over, and despite a jam-packed itinerary, there was so much left undone. We’ve had a little taste of the good, a seamless blend of luxury and leisure, and we’re left wanting more: another cruise with Virgin Voyages is definitely an idea I could get on board with.

