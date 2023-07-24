It’s hard to go off the beaten track these days, especially when visiting a destination as popular as the UK. Yet these little-known inhabited islands off the UK’s coast will provide the opportunity to do just that.

For the independent traveller going it alone, visiting a destination with far fewer tourists than big hitters like London, not only provides that longed-for adventure but also a chance for immersion into local life in friendlier, smaller towns. From fine-sand beaches off the south coast to craggy outcrops off far north Scotland. Whether you are after exposure to the elements, the wide variety of UK accents or array of local delicacies on offer, these islands off an island are worth a visit.

The Needles, The Isle of Wight. Photo / Supplied

Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight, off the south coast, has a population of 140,000 and has been a go-to destination for holidaying Brits for decades, due to its yellow sandy beaches and mild south-coast climate. Many parts still have that traditional seaside holiday feel with arcades, fairground rides, souvenir shops, tea and fish-and-chip shops, and quaint pubs.

By island standards, the Isle of Wight is pretty large and even has its own airport, which you can fly into from most other UK airports but most choose to travel by ferry or catamaran from either Portsmouth, Southampton or Lymington.

A nature lover’s paradise, it was awarded UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status in 2019 and over 50 per cent of the Island is an official Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. A must-see is The Needles, an outcrop made up of three distinct chalk stacks best viewed from the Alum Bay chairlift (yes - chairlift!), a not-to-be-missed experience that takes you down to the beach.

Travel around the island by foot, bike, bus, or car, or join a guided tour to meet some like-minded explorers. Choose from a cycling, walking, sailing or open-top bus tour.

Mersea Island

The UK’s most easterly inhabited island with a population of approximately 7000, this traditional fishing island is a popular destination for holidays and day trips because of its beautiful countryside location and estuary views. Only accessible by car, a 1.5-hour drive from London in the county of Essex. The twice-daily high tides on Mersea Island leave the island’s one access road flooded and therefore the island inaccessible for up to 1.5 hours, depending on the season, so don’t forget to check the tide timetable before you travel.

Visit the Mersea Museum before enjoying some freshly shucked oysters washed down with a glass of wine or two from the island’s own vineyard.

Taste freshly shucked oysters on Mersea Island. Photo / Supplied

Isle of Sheppey

The Isle of Sheppey is an island off the northern coast of the County of Kent, neighbouring the Thames Estuary and separated from the mainland by a channel called the Swale. Take the train to Sheerness on Sea station or drive from London in just over an hour.

A haven for bird watchers due to the Island’s National Nature Reserve. Start by exploring the busy market town of Sheerness before heading to explore the island’s mudflats, rock pools and beaches to check out the abundance of marine and bird life; from whelks, cockles and muscles, to oystercatchers and red flanks.

Orkney Islands

Orkney is an archipelago off the northeastern coast of Scotland of about 70 islands and a population of around 21,500 people, accessible by a 45-minute boat ride or flight from the mainland. Given its northerly location, in the summer the days are very long and in the winter they are very short. On the longest day in the summer, the sun rises at approximately 4am and sets at 11pm and in winter on the shortest day the sun rises at about 9am and sets at 3pm, and at this time of year, the aurora borealis can occasionally be spotted.

The islands are famed for their archaeological treasures, being a UNESCO world heritage site, where you can visit ruins that date back to Neolithic times.

The Orkney Islands see long summer days. Photo / Supplied

Isle of Man

The Isle of Man is located in the Irish Sea between Western England and Ireland by ferry or plane approximately 30 minutes from either mainland.

The Island is one of three island territories that aren’t part of the UK but are self-governing possessions of the British Crown known as The Crown Dependencies, alongside Jersey and Guernsey. Priding itself as the only entire nation in the world to be recognised as a UNESCO biosphere for its natural beauty it also prides itself on offering a warm welcome to visitors.

Visit the Manx Museum in the Island’s Capital, Douglas, which traces the island’s Celtic and Viking origins before lacing up your boots and exploring the surrounding hills to visit a castle or two.

Alum Bay Chairlift, Isle of Wight. Photo / Supplied

Isles of Scilly

The Isles of Scilly are an archipelago of around 140 islands that can be found 45km off Land’s End (England’s most westerly point), where five of the islands are inhabited.

Try an Island-hopping boat tour to experience this nature lover’s paradise keeping your eyes peeled for seals, dolphins and seabirds, followed by an evening trip on one of the supper boats where you get to sample the pubs and restaurants the islands have to offer.