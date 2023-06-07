Culzean Castle was designed by noted Scottish architect Robert Adam. Photo / Paul Marshall

From Pride and Prejudice to Downton Abbey, there’s no doubting the timeless appeal of a period drama. Next time you’re in Scotland, why not check into one of these historic castles, suggests Andrew Marshall.

There’s no more Scottish image than that of a castle surrounded by swirling mist - and most of Scotland’s castles ooze colourful and turbulent history, the stuff of swashbucklers, legends, and ghost stories. All the classic imagery can be found in abundance: secret passageways, spiral staircases, dungeons, haunted rooms, four-poster beds, old oil paintings, chandeliers, suits of armour and roaring log fires. The good news is that you can spend the night at many of these castles.

Dornoch Castle Hotel at night. Photo / Dornoch Castle Hotel

Generally, there are two types of castle hotels - those operated as regular hotels with rooms rented individually by the night, and castles that must be rented on an exclusive use basis, where your group will have sole occupancy. These are usually smaller luxury castles, with several guest bedrooms, and it’s these that perhaps offer the most personal castle experience of all. Here are seven of the best castle stays in different regions of Scotland:

Anyone for Croquet?

Myres Castle, Fife

Set within a 44-acre estate only a 45-minute drive from Edinburgh, the original Myers Castle was a Z-plan fortress dating from the early 1500s which has been altered and extended over the years. Castle guests can enjoy all the usual country pursuits: fishing, clay-pigeon shooting, archery and even that old Tudor favourite, falconry. And don’t forget to pack your candy-striped blazer for a round of croquet on the perfectly manicured lawn. Myres Castle offers both exclusive hire and luxury bed & breakfast accommodation. myrescastle.co.uk

Myres Castle offers both exclusive hire and luxury bed and breakfast accommodation. Photo / Myres Castle

Stairway to heaven

Culzean Castle, Ayrshire

Anticipation builds as you drive the wooded approach towards Culzean Castle. Designed by noted Scottish architect Robert Adam, this storybook Georgian castle stands dramatically on a rocky promontory on the Ayrshire coast, with spectacular views across the sea to the mountains of Arran and Mull of Kintyre. Highlights include the Circular Saloon, the clematis-draped 17th-century walled garden, a Swan Pond for genteel walks and real-life smugglers’ caves beneath the castle. On the upper floors is the Eisenhower Hotel with a selection of guest rooms arranged around the magnificent Oval Staircase accommodating a maximum of 12 guests, and a private drawing room overlooking the Ayrshire coastline. nts.org.uk/visit/places/culzean

The oval staircase at Culzean Castle in Ayrshire. Photo / Paul Marshall

Tower above

Fenton Tower, East Lothian

Originally built in the mid-16th century, this ancient monument was in virtual ruins when Ian Simpson and his lifelong friend John Macaskill decided to start Fenton Tower’s restoration in the late 1990s. Historic Scotland supervised the meticulous restoration of this Category A-listed building which included using materials identical to those it was originally built of. Today, the tower combines five-star luxury and sophistication with the informality of a private home and is available for exclusive rental for up to 13 guests with additional accommodation for a further four guests within Fenton Lodge. Just 20 miles east of Edinburgh, Fenton Tower is the castle of choice if you are interested in playing any of the dozen or so excellent golf courses within a 16km drive. fentontower.com

Originally built in the mid-16th century, Fenton Tower was restored in the late 1990s. Photo / Fenton Tower

Modern romance

Kinnettles Castle, Angus

With its turrets and imposing towers, this five-star Scottish Baronial mansion house set amid the rolling hills north of Dundee looks like something from a historical romance novel. Once inside, there are sweeping staircases and grand fireplaces that contrast vividly with the strikingly contemporary decor, from designer-chic bedrooms and a cutting-edge bar to the games room with poker table, roulette wheel and a snooker table used during the 2006 World Championship in Sheffield. Kinnettles Castle is let out for private and exclusive use only, often for larger groups visiting for weddings, celebrations, or for golf in the area. kinnettlescastle.com

Kinnettles Castle in Angus boasts a surprising and strikingly contemporary décor. Photo / Paul Marshall

Highland fling

Dornoch Castle Hotel, Highlands

This 15th-century castle hotel in the Highlands region is situated in beautiful gardens worthy of any BBC period drama and opposite the inspiring 12th-century Dornoch Cathedral. Steeped in history and stories of witchcraft, the castle is connected to the cathedral by a secret underground passageway allegedly haunted by a harmless ghost, an unhappy sheep stealer who was imprisoned in the vaulted dungeons below the tower. To splash out, book one of the deluxe rooms with hand-carved four-poster beds, open log fires and spa baths hidden away in the oldest part of the castle. dornochcastlehotel.com

One of the deluxe rooms at Dornoch Castle Hotel. Photo / Dornoch Castle Hotel

Tree’s a crowd

Fernie Castle, Fife

This 450-year-old castle situated in 17 acres of woodlands with its own loch and vibrant rooms (some with four-poster beds) is first glimpsed through the wooded drive as you approach. After settling into Fernie Castle, perhaps enjoy a drink in the stone-vaulted Keep Bar dating from 1530, before enjoying dinner in the beautiful Auld Alliance Room, with its massive Georgian chandelier, fresh flowers, and candles, all reflected in a huge mirror. Perched in six lofty sycamores nearby is the Fernie Castle Treehouse – which is a perfect hideaway for romantic couples. The balconied bedroom features a huge elm king-sized bed plus a flat-screen TV, coffee maker and a fridge full of champagne, chocolates, and other goodies. ferniecastle.co.uk

Stay in a castle-cum-treehouse at Fernie Castle Treehouse in Fife, Scotland. Photo / Fernie Castle

Five-star stay

Turin Castle, Turin

Built in 1659 and relocated stone-by-stone from the loch in 1907, Turin Castle sits among 20 acres of sweeping lawns with majestic views of the Scottish countryside. This luxurious, exclusive-use residence is a lovely combination of traditional Scottish decor mixed with stunning pieces from Africa and Malaysia. Its location is ideally suited to golfers in the heart of east Scotland, 90 minutes from Edinburgh Airport and 70 minutes from Aberdeen Airport. Other guest experiences include whisky and gin tasting, fishing, cookery, fine dining, archery, and falconry. turincastlescotland.com

The library at Turin Castle in Scotland. Photo / Paul Marshall

