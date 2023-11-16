Virgin Australia Cruises announcement at Melbourne Airport. Photo / Alex Coppel

It was a very lucky day for a few Virgin Australian flyers today, getting way more than they bargained for when boarding their flight this morning.

On November 16, more than 150 passengers onboard a Virgin Australia flight from Melbourne to Hobart received the surprise of a lifetime when Sir Richard Branson gifted them a free Virgin Voyages experience to celebrate the cruise line’s arrival in Australia next month.

Passengers were stunned when a surprise Facetime call from Branson played over the plane’s PA system.

The founder of Virgin revealed that all passengers on the aircraft would receive a free holiday worth up to AU$7,000 ($7,578) each. The flight was chosen to represent the same route Resilient Lady (Virgin Voyages’ Australian ship) will sail on her Mermaiden Voyage, leaving her homeport, Melbourne’s Station Pier, on December 11, 2023.

Before the passengers embarked on the plane, the departure gate at Melbourne Airport was transformed into Sir Richard Branson’s RockStar Quarters. The gate was decorated to look like a luxury cabin onboard the ship, featuring a hot tub, hammock and a sea view vista.

But that wasn’t the only unexpected twist. Prior to the doors being closed on the aircraft, Sir Richard also surprised the cabin crew, ground crew, baggage handlers and pilots on the flight by gifting them a free cruise, thanking them for their efforts in bringing joy to all the loyal Virgin Australia passengers.

The departure gate at Melbourne Airport was transformed into Sir Richard Branson’s RockStar Quarters. Photo / Alex Coppel

Cabins will go on sale from today starting from AU$149 ($161) per person / per night and a bonus AU$1000 ($1,083) of inclusions including entertainment, fitness classes, wifi, tips and essential drinks.

Branson gushed over Virgin’s upcoming expansion into Australian seas, announcing over the plane’s PA system: “We’re counting down to Virgin Voyages’ arrival Downunder – setting sail the Virgin way with adults-only itineraries across Australia and New Zealand. Sorry kids, you’ll have to sit this one out …

“Well, today, you happen to be travelling on the same route as our Aussie MerMaiden Voyage! To celebrate this milestone, I’m pleased to gift each adult onboard a free Virgin Voyages cruise,” he said to the elated travellers.

“The foundations of Virgin Australia were about keeping the air fair and we’re proud to be taking that same mantra to the sea with Virgin Voyages.”

It was the surprise Facetime call from the Founder of Virgin over the plane’s PA system that left passengers stunned. Photo / Alex Coppel

“We want to give Aussies the opportunity to have an affordable, stress-free holiday where they can take a well-earned break, have fun and get a dose of vitamin sea,” he said.

Resilient Lady will dock in Australia for the first time on December 4 in Sydney, before heading to Melbourne for the Mermaiden Voyage.